Get our pick for the best budget TV for a new record-low price at Amazon

Here's all you need to know: our pick for the best budget TV just hit a new record-low price. Need I say any more? Right now, you can get the Roku Pro Series 65-inch 4K QLED TV at Amazon for $599.99 (was $1,199.99).

The Roku Pro Series QLED TV comes in 55, 65, and 75-inch sizes, though the 65-inch one is currently the best deal of the three. The 55-inch model is currently out of stock and the 65-inch model can fit into more spaces than the 75-inch one. Plus, it's currently offered with a higher percentage discount than the 75-inch one. As a TV that boasts incredible value for the price, it's hard to beat for under $600.

Today's best budget TV deal

Roku Pro Series 65-inch QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $599.99 at Amazon The Roku Pro Series is our pick for the best budget TV you can buy now. It packs plenty of value into its shadowbox design with high-end 4K resolution support, a QLED display for brighter and sharper images, four HDMI ports, and 4K 120 Hz gaming support (even though only two of the HDMI ports will support that refresh rate). This is the first time we've seen a price this low for the Roku Pro Series, and for this much value under $600, it's a no-brainer for anyone who needs a new all-around affordable TV.

The shadowbox design is just one of the highlights mentioned in our Roku Pro Series TV review. The nearly two-inch thick frame contrasts with slim, flat competitors, but the tradeoff is worth it if you prefer an "all-in-one" television. The Roku Pro Series TV comes with built-in speakers and a QLED display that offers a sharper and brighter picture with excellent contrast – great for shows and movies.

The Roku Pro Series TV also works as a decent gaming TV because it supports 4K 120 Hz gaming. The 65-inch Roku Pro Series TV comes with four HDMI ports, but only two of them can handle a 120 Hz refresh rate. That shouldn't be a problem for people who don't mind swapping between devices or don't have that many to begin with, though.

For alternatives, I'd recommend looking at the others in our best TV list next to the Roku Pro Series. For QLED, I'd recommend checking out the best Samsung TVs.