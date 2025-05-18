This massive 75-inch Hisense Mini-LED TV is now a bargain at under $600 on Best Buy

A big-screen TV doesn't need to have a big price tag. Of course, you'll still need to invest a few hundred dollars in one, but you can get plenty of value with one of the top-rated budget picks. That includes one of our favorite options here at TechRadar, such as this Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV at Best Buy for $599.99 (was $699.99).

The Hisense U6N was already an affordable TV, so the fact that a 75-inch screen has dropped even lower than $600 for Memorial Day is something to celebrate. It may not be the best of the best, but it's an excellent entry-level pick for upgrading your living room if you want a good quality and large screen for watching films, shows and sports.

It's also worth it if you don't mind missing out on some pricey premium features you'd get for paying over $1,000 that not everyone needs for everyday viewing and current-gen gaming.

Today's best mini-LED deal

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.

In our Hisense U6N review, we highlight its "detailed pictures" and "punchy colors" for its price point. It features full array local dimming, meaning it can individually control the many mini-LEDs that make up its screen. This gives it much more control over color and contrast than traditional backlit LED screens that rely on just one or two backlights.

The Hisense U6N also works as a decent gaming TV, though it doesn't have HDMI 2.1 ports for higher resolutions and refresh rates. Instead, it offers four standard HDMI ports. It includes Game Mode Plus with features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync, all of which improve how well your game appears on the TV.

The Hisense U6N is a budget mini-LED that satisfies many everyday needs, but not all. For higher-end options, I'd recommend any of our best mini-LED TVs, including the Hisense U8N and U7N. You can also browse all the other Memorial Day TV sales available right now