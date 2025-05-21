Snap up the fantastic Roku Pro Series 65-inch 4K TV for under $700 this Memorial Day

There are some great offers on TVs up for grabs as we get further into this year's Memorial Day sales. One that stands out today is the Roku Pro Series 65-inch 4K TV at Amazon for $698 (was $1,199.99), which is one of the best-ever prices on this display that's rarely discounted.

Considered to be the best budget TV in our look at the best TVs, the Roku Pro Series 65-inch 4K TV is packed with features. That includes a great-looking QLED screen with a combination of QLED and mini-LED technology that offers an impressive, vibrant and smooth picture for the cost. It’s the ideal TV for most living rooms without breaking the bank.

Today’s best budget TV deal

Roku Pro Series 65-inch 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $698 at Amazon The Roku Pro Series 65-inch 4K TV has everything you could need from a good-quality TV. That includes its QLED and mini-LED powered screen but also its automatic game mode, Dolby Atmos sound, and Dolby Vision IQ support. It’s the ideal size for most living spaces, and you can always mount it on the wall for more space.

As mentioned, the Roku Pro Series is right at the top of our look at the best TVs. Ranking as the best budget TV, its strengths lie in its mini-LED backlight with full-array local dimming, 4K 120Hz gaming support, an easy-to-use interface, and its two HDMI 2.1 ports.

It works just as well watching TV as it does for playing games. As our look at the best budget TVs explains, Roku has been “semi-quietly gathering momentum in the budget TV market, and its Pro Series models are the best Roku TVs yet”.

Its sound is reasonably good for the price, too, although you may want to consider investing in one of the best soundbars in the long term. From there, you could have a good quality entertainment setup for a very reasonable price.

Of course, there are other options around. Take a look at the best OLED TVs if you can afford more. Alternatively, there are many cheap soundbar deals if you simply want to enhance what you already have.