Stop what you're doing: LG's C4 OLED TV just dropped to an unbelievable price for Memorial Day
I'm declaring it the best Memorial Day deal of 2025
As a deals editor for TechRadar, I regularly write about the LG C4 OLED TV, thanks to its impressive features and reasonable price. Thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day sale, the 65-inch model is now on sale for a jaw-dropping price of $1,196.90 (originally $2,699.99).
That's a new record-low price and an incredible deal for a highly-rated OLED display. It's not only the best TV bargain on the market but also the best Memorial Day deal I've seen this year.
The LG C4 was released last year and sits at the top of TechRadar's best TV and best OLED TV guide, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price. The display is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Yesterday, the LG C4 OLED dropped to $1,246.99, and I thought that was an incredible price that would go fast. Now, with today's discount, I can't imagine this deal will last until the end of the day.
Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Shop more Memorial Day TV deals
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $549.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
Samsung's DU7200 Series is so popular that most sizes are sold out, but the 55-inch model is available for only $349.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.
Samsung's QN90F is one of Samsung's newest QLED TVs, and the 50-inch model is getting a rare $100 discount at this week's Memorial Day sale. The 2025 Neo QLED TV features Samsung's powerful 4K AI processor to enhance your overall picture and sound experience.
Samsung's 55-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $979. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99 ahead of Memorial Day. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
The best Memorial Day TV deal from Samsung is the 65-inch S90D OLED TV, which is on sale for $1,299.99. That's a whopping $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
If you're shopping for a big-screen budget TV, this Insignia 70-inch display is an incredible deal at only $369.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place. Today's deal brings the 75-inch model down to only $499.99 - a record-low price.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV', and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now. While expensive, it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Today's Memorial Day deal brings the 77-inch model down to $2,499.99, thanks to a whopping $2,100 discount.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
