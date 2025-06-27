Forget Prime Day! Don’t miss Hisense’s great mini-LED TVs with record-low prices – we think they’re perfect for both movies and gaming
Get a deal on the Hisense U8N and U7N
If you're looking for an exceptional TV deal, you don't have to wait until Amazon Prime Day: this Hisense deal is too good to be missed.
If you're in the US, you can get the 75-inch Hisense U7N for $798 (was $898) at Amazon US. This is a record-low for this excellent, big-screen budget TV.
If you're in the UK, you can get the 65-inch Hisense U8N for £1,099 (was £1,199) at Amazon UK. This is a record-low on one of our favorite mini-LED TVs of 2024.
Today's best Hisense mini-LED TVs deals
The Hisense U7N is an excellent value. It delivers great picture quality for movies, a stacked list of gaming features, and a mini-LED panel for an affordable price. Always priced well, this deal takes the big-screen 75-inch model to a new record-low of $798: an unmissable offer for a TV at this size.
The Hisense U8N delivers stunning brightness, superb contrast, and a whole host of gaming features, including 4K, 144Hz, VRR, and Dolby Vision gaming. It's easily one of 2024's best mini-LED TVs, and this deal takes the 65-inch model down to a record-low of £1,099: brilliant value for a TV with this much to offer.
Both the Hisense U7N and Hisense U8N are some of the best TVs released in 2024.
The Hisense U7N sits on a lot of our lists for the best budget TV you can buy. It offers a mini-LED panel at an affordable price that delivers a colorful and contrast-rich picture with solid black levels and good local dimming. It's also accomplished for gaming, with 4K, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR support, Dolby Vision gaming, and ALLM. Even at launc,h it's excellent value, so anytime there's a deal, it's a bonus.
The Hisense U8N is our pick for the best mini-LED TV. Delivering staggering brightness levels that make it great for daytime viewing, it also delivers effective local dimming, vibrant colors, and surprisingly deep black levels. It also carries the features gamers will love, including 4K, 144Hz, VRR, with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro included, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming. The U8N delivers premium performance at a mid-range price, and deals are always sought after.
