Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off next week on July 8, but you’d think the sales event was already underway, given the TV deals already live on Amazon, such as the Hisense U8QG 55-inch mini-LED TV for $897.99 (was $1,499.99). That’s 40% off the 55-inch U8QG’s original price, and a stunning discount.

New TVs – the Hisense U8QG is a 2025 model – typically get a discount around the July 4th holiday and during the July Prime Day sales event, but it’s rare for one to get this deep a price cut so early. And Amazon’s current deal isn’t even the lowest that the 55-inch U8QG’s price has dropped – it was $40 cheaper for one week in late June.

Hisense 55-inch mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon This early Prime Day discount chops 40% off the original price of the 55-inch version of the Hisense U8QG – an unmissable deal on Hisense’s best new mini-LED TV for 2025. In our Hisense U8QG review, we praised it for its incredibly bright and colorful picture, as well as its refined local dimming, which resulted in deep and detailed shadows. It's a great all-around TV for watching sports and movies, and with three HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 165Hz, FreeSync Premium Pro, and Dolby Vision and HDR10+ gaming. It's also an excellent choice for gamers.

I gave the Hisense U8QG 4.5 out of five stars in my review, and it has since been added to our best TVs guide. Its picture is astonishingly bright even by mini-LED TV standards, and that brightness, combined with the U8QG’s Anti-Reflection Pro screen, makes it a great option for watching sports in bright rooms.

The U8QG offers wide-ranging HDR support, with Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR 10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, and HLG formats all covered. It's also a great TV for gaming, with three HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 165Hz, FreeSync Premium Pro, and both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ gaming.

Not all was perfect with the Hisense U8QG when I reviewed it – the built-in subwoofer tended to rattle when watching movies with deep bass, and info for broadcast TV channels pulled in by its ATSC 3.0 tuner weren’t properly displayed in its Google TV Live TV programming grid. However, the former issue can be addressed by pairing it with one of the best soundbars, while the latter is likely to have been fixed via a software update.

Bottom line: the 55-inch Hisense for U8QG for $897.99 is an incredible deal on one of 2025’s brightest and best TVs.

More of the best Prime Day TV deals

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Additionally, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the ultimate gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,296.99. That's a whopping $1,400 discount and a record-low price. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 55-inch S90F OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung The S90F OLED TV was just released in April of this year, and Samsung's 4th of July sale has a $200 discount on the 55-inch model. The S90D OLED TV delivers an outstanding picture, thanks to the quantum dot OLED technology and Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen3 processor. You're also getting extensive gaming features and Samsung's impressive Tizen operating system.