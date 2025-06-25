Some great early offers are happening right now ahead of next month's main Amazon Prime Day TV deals. That includes this deal that drops the Hisense U7N 55-inch Mini-LED 4K TV at Amazon to $697.99 (was $899.99).

This TV has seen a few price cuts before, but none as good as this. Previously, it’s been more than $700 – and often nearer the $800 mark – which is still actually a good deal for this TV. That’s because the Hisense U7N is one of the best budget TVs around, having only recently been beaten by the newer Hisense U8N in terms of performance.

For most people, though, the Hisense U7N will suit all of your needs if you need a good-sized and capable TV for movies, shows, sports and gaming. And you get it all without costing a fortune, too.

Today's best budget TV deal

Hisense U7N 55-inch Mini-LED 4K TV : was $899.99 now $697.99 at Amazon The Hisense U7N has a bunch of core features that enrich your viewing experience. It’s a QLED TV so you get an enhanced picture with better brightness, contrast and clarity, while there’s support for Dolby Vision IQ and a native 165Hz refresh rate. Up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and up to 3,000 local dimming zones provide an even sharper and more vivid image, too. Google TV is one of the better built-in smart TV services as well, with easy access to all the major streaming apps.

Our Hisense U7N review gave it a very respectable four-star review, calling it “a budget mini-LED 4K TV that outperforms its price”. It provides “good overall picture quality” along with an “excellent suite of gaming features” and “incredible value”. You’ll need to spend a little time adjusting the picture, and one of the best soundbars is far more reliable than the built-in speakers, but it’s great for the price.

It ranks highly in our look at the best mini-LED TVs, being beaten only by the newer U8N model. Gamers in particular will appreciate the quality on offer here if they aren’t in a position to afford one of the best TVs overall.

