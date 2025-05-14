If you're looking for a statement TV, then it has to be 75 inches in size, support 4K resolution, and boast Mini-LED technology. Thankfully, you can get all that from the Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV, which is now on sale at Amazon for $1,098 (was $1,599).

This $500 saving brings what we think is the best mid-range TV down to a mouthwatering record-low price ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales.

The Hisense U8N is bright, vibrant and refined, and will look fantastic in your living room. With support for a 144Hz refresh rate and 4K Dolby Vision support, it's ideal for all types of gamers. We also love the Google TV smart TV platform, which makes it super straightforward to stream and browse content.

Today's best Hisense TV deal

Hisense U8N 75-inch Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,098 at Amazon A $500 discount on this massive TV sees it plummet to a record-low price. We scored it 4.5 stars out of five stars and gave it a premium spot as the best mid-range TV in our best TV buyer's guide. We highly recommend the TV for its impressive picture quality for the price, high-end display tech and solid gaming features. If you've been looking for a TV to really show off movies, shows and games without breaking the bank, then this is it.

In our Hisense U8N review we called it "a solid all-around feature package for the price". In terms of the watching experience, we were impressed by its high brightness capabilities and refined local dimming, which makes it great for both movies and sports.

Gamers will love the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports that support up to 4K at 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming. Alongside a Game Bar menu for on-the-fly tweaking of picture settings, you'll be hard pressed to get a better 75-inch gaming display.

If you'd like to explore more options ahead of Memorial Day, then take a look at our favorite TVs for all budgets, including premium OLED sets, great-value bargains and everything in between. We also have a guide to the best Samsung TVs should you love that manufacturer.