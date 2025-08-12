Own a Sony TV? You're about to get a major free Android TV 14 update – as long as you've got one of these specific models
The elusive Android TV 14 rollout has reportedly begun
- Android TV 14 is finally hitting some Sony TVs, according to reports
- Models receiving the update appear to use Realtek chipsets
- Android TV 14 launched in mid-2024
Some Sony TVs have started to reportedly receive Android TV 14 in a recent software update, nearly a year on from its launch in mid-2024.
Initially launched on Google's own streamer devices and Onn streamers, it appears we're seeing a major rollout of Android TV 14 onto a host of Sony TVs.
According to Android Authority, the models included aren't what you'd expect, as a vast majority are entry-level to mid-range LED TVs. The rollout was first spotted by Reddit user Proshis_Saha_Swoopna, whose own TV updated from Android TV 11 to 14.
Some of the models included are the Sony X77L, Sony Bravia 2, Sony X75L, X74L, X75K, X74K, X70L, X64L and more, some of which go as far back as 2022.
Interestingly, the sets all listed in the update are those with Realtek chipsets and not Mediatek, the latter of which is included on more premium Sony TVs such as the Sony A95L and Sony X90L, two of the best TVs in recent years.
It's not clear yet what updates these Sony TVs will receive from Android TV 14, but some of its features include a Low Energy and Optimized Energy mode, a picture-in-picture feature and a performance upgrade on devices with low RAM.
One thing worth noting is that although major OS updates may not be arriving for some TVs, there are still regular bug and security updates happening for Google TV devices. My own Philips OLED and Sony LED TV both received updates this year.
Below is the full list of Sony TVs set to receive the Android TV 14 update:
- K-43S20
- K-43S20B
- K-43S25
- K-50S20
- K-50S20B
- K-50S25
- K-55S25
- K-55S25B
- K-65S25
- K-65S25B
- KD-32W825
- KD-32W835
- KD-32W830L
- KD-43X64L
- KD-43X70L
- KD-43X75L
- KD-50X64L
- KD-50X70L
- KD-50X75L
- KD-55X74L
- KD-55X75L
- KD-65X74L
- KD-65X75L
- KD-43X77L
- KD-50X77L
- KD-55X77L
- KD-65X77L
- KD-75X77L
- KD-32W820K
- KD-32W830K
- KD-43W880K
- KD-43X74K
- KD-43X75K
- KD-50X74K
- KD-50X75K
- KD-55X74K
- KD-55X75K
- KD-65X74K
- KD-65X75K
When will the full rollout take place?
It's been a long time coming, but it's finally good to see some progress with Android TV 14. In almost a year since its launch, it has only made it to specific Google and Onn streamers while some TVs with the Google TV platform are still stuck at Android 10, 11 and 12.
Earlier this year, Android announced Android TV 16, but there are no clear plans for a rollout or even a release date, though there is belief it may not be until 2026 as Android has seemingly moved to a bi-annual update cycle. It seems like it will be a while however as the rollout for 14 has only really just begun.
While it's great that the rollout has begun for Sony, it seems odd that it's only on specific models with the Realtek chipset. That's great news for those LED TV owners, but not such great news for those who own more premium Sony TVs.
We'll just have to hope that Android TV 14 will soon be able to make its way out across a wider range of devices. We'll be sure to keep an eye out for any more information.
