Google TV's clean new look is starting to appear – right as users are unhappy with horrible new home-screen ads
Google's Material 3 Expressive makeover is slowly rolling out, and so are more horrible ads
- Google TV interface is evolution, not revolution
- Most changes to the UI are subtle and modernizing
- Advertising on the For You page is not so subtle
Google TV's interface is evolving, and not everyone is happy. The expansion of its Material 3 Expressive design is continuing apace with the goal of making everything feel cleaner and more modern, but some devices are apparently showing really big ads on their revised homescreens.
Let's start with the positives. As Android Police reports, there's a new version of the Google TV app with the excitingly descriptive version of 4.39.3356.780959673.5, and it's delivered some noticeable improvements to key parts of the Google TV interface.
What's new in Google TV
Some of the changes are quite subtle, such as the marginally larger banner area at the top of each detail page. The names of TV shows and movies have been moved slightly and center-aligned, and buttons have been made flatter. There are fewer rounded rectangles and more lozenge-shaped buttons, while image previews are now less sharp-edged.
So far it's evolutionary rather than revolutionary, but it's making Google TV more consistent with the wider Android world. And even relatively minor changes make everything feel a lot fresher, a bit like a deliciously refreshing can of Coca-Cola. Mmmm mmmm mmmm!
Don't worry, that's not product placement: it's me segueing into the negatives of Google's user interface evolution. As some Redditors are reporting on r/AndroidTV, they're seeing really big ads on the For You page for the likes of Coca-Cola, and those ads are being greeted with exactly the amount of delight you'd expect from a forum that frequently describes the best ad-blocking techniques.
Okay, believe me now?!!! from r/AndroidTV
Big homescreen ads aren't unique to Google TV, of course, and neither is increasing the amount of ads smart TV users are exposed to. In a lot of cases, though, it's been confined previously to at least showing you sponsored TV shows and movies. Coca-Cola feels a little less natural, even if they have put Kylo Ren in it.
But at least Google TV gives you the option to use a third-party launcher instead of the Google one, so if you object to seeing ever more ads on hardware you paid for then you can swap to something else – people on that Reddit thread suggest Projectivy.
