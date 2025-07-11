If you're looking for an excellent OLED TV deal, today's your last chance to bag one of the best Prime Day bargains we've seen: the LG C4 55-inch OLED has crashed to a record-low price of £859 (was £1,199) at Amazon.

If you're in the US, the best C4 deal available is the LG C4 65-inch for $1,169 (was $1,326.99) at Amazon. That's not quite as big a discount, but still a nice saving, and equals the lowest price we've seen.

We're into the final day of the four-day Amazon Prime Day event, and these deals on the LG C4, one of the best TVs you can buy, have been the standout TV offers – but, again, this is your final chance to get it at this price.

Amazon Prime Day deal: LG C4 55-inch

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,199.99 now £859.99 at Amazon This is the cheapest price we've seen the fantastic LG C4 hit to date – only by £10, but a lowest price is a lowest price! This amazing TV delivers stunning OLED contrast, rich and realistic colours, excellent handling of motion, and upscaling from lower-res sources, and it's totally future-proofed for features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports all with 4K 120Hz gaming support. It's our pick for the best TV you can buy right now, and for good reason.

Amazon Prime Day deal: LG C4 65-inch

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. Its picture quality is superb, with vibrant colors, rich details, excellent contrast and deep black levels. It also has an impressive list of gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia. An awesome TV for an amazing price.

The LG C4 is the ultimate TV. It sits at the top of most of our guides, including the best OLED TVs. That's because it offers everything you could need at a more competitive price than any other OLED – and that price is even more competitive over Prime Day.

In our LG C4 review, we were mesmerized by its picture, complimenting its higher brightness levels which were a new step for mid-range OLEDs at the time and saying "it brought out highlight details in multiple scenes". It also showcased vivid, rich colors and contrast, as well as inky black levels that OLED fans will love.

Gamers will love the C4's list of gaming features too. It has four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K, 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync) HGiG, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM, and its ultra-low 9.2ms input lag make it ideal for fast-paced gaming. It's no surprise that it currently sits at the top of our best gaming TVs guide.

