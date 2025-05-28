I keep writing about this deal because it's just so good: LG's C4 OLED TV is $1,400 off at Amazon

While Memorial Day sales have come and gone, Amazon is still offering LG's highly rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV at a stunning price of $1,296.99 (originally $2,699.99). That's a massive $1400 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



The LG C4 was released last year and sits at the top of TechRadar's best TV and best OLED TV guide, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price. The display is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.



When I first saw this deal at Amazon, I almost couldn't believe it, because it's such an excellent price for a big-screen OLED display. I wrote about the deal over the holiday weekend, declaring it the best Memorial Day deal I had spotted.



I keep expecting the deal to expire or the TV to sell out, yet here I am again writing about this incredible offer. If you're in the market for a highly rated OLED display, then you should take advantage of this monstrous discount on LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV while you can.

Today's best TV deal: LG's C4 OLED

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon Thanks to Amazon's leftover Memorial Day sale, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV is still on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a whopping $1,400 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of just $699.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $319.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $379.99 now $349.99 at Samsung Samsung's DU7200 Series is so popular that most sizes are sold out, but the 55-inch model is available for only $349.99 at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99 ahead of Memorial Day. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung Samsung's Memorial Day sale has the 65-inch S90D OLED TV down to a great low price of $1,299.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 70-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $979.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. The 70-inch model is on sale for just $979.99.

