We may still be several weeks away from Prime Day, which falls on July 8-11, but some deals are already appearing, and not just at Amazon.

If you're in the UK, you can get the 55-inch LG B4 OLED TV for £579 (was £649) at Amazon: that's a record-low price!

If you're in the US, you can get the 77-inch LG B4 for $1596.99 at Amazon. It's been this price for a while, but it's such a good deal that we had to bring it to your attention! You don't often get a 77-inch OLED at this price.

Today's best LG B4 deals

LG B4 55-inch OLED TV (2024): was £649 now £579 at Amazon The LG B4 proves that OLED doesn't have to be pricey. It delivers excellent contrast and color with rich black levels, as well as a full set of smart and gaming features at a cheaper price than mid-range and flagship models. This early Prime Day deal knocks the B4 down to a record-low £579: superb value for a 55-inch OLED.

LG B4 77-inch OLED TV (2024): $1,596.99 at Amazon The LG B4 is the sweet spot if you're looking for a big screen with a premium panel, without forking out the premium price. It delivers amazing picture quality and a whole host of gaming and smart features for a more affordable price than other OLED TVs. The 77-inch model has been priced at $1,96.99 before, but it's a deal that deserves a lot more attention.

The LG B4 is our pick for the best budget model in our list of the best OLED TVs. You're still getting rich, deep black levels, excellent contrast, and bold colors that you come to expect from OLED, but with a healthy saving compared to its step-up OLED TVs.

The B4 benefits from a lot of features found in its step-up siblings, the C4 and G4, especially for gaming. It's got four HDMI 2.1 ports, supporting 4K, 120Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync), HGiG, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming: a set of features up there with the best gaming TVs.