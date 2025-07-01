Don't wait for Prime Day - LG's all-new C5 OLED TV has already had its price slashed to a record-low
The prices for the 55-inch LG C5 are already dropping
The LG C5 OLED TV has only been out for a couple of months, but already its price is dropping. If you're in the US, you can get the 55-inch LG C5 for $1,496.99 (was $1,799.99) at Amazon US, which is the lowest price this TV has been available for so far.
If you're in the UK, you can get the 55-inch LG C5 for £1,549 (was £1,899) at Amazon UK. Again, that's a record-low price for this five-star TV. This is a combination of a discount to £1,699 plus an offer of £150 cashback from LG if the TV is purchased between 22nd June and 22nd July.
The LG C5 is one of the best TVs I've tested in 2025, covering every base you can think of and delivering a masterclass at a mid-range OLED level. This is sure to be one of the top deals of Amazon Prime Day, and we haven't even gotten there yet!
Early Prime Day deal: LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
The LG C5 is one of the most complete TVs of 2025, delivering awesome picture quality, a full range of gaming features with ultra-responsive performance, an intuitive smart TV platform and even solid built-in sound. It's only been around for a couple of months but it's already dropped down to $1,499.99: that's a $300 saving from its most recent standard price!
If you're looking for a TV that can do it all, the LG C5 should be top of your list. Its excellent picture quality make it ideal for movies, it's a gaming powerhouse and its intuitive for easy app navigation and usage. This deal knocks £200 off its full price and then you can claim a further £150 cashback from LG, taking the 55-inch C5 down to £1,549 - that's a total of £350 off!
The LG C5 is up there with the best OLED TVs I've tested in 2025. It delivers bold, vivid colors, rich contrast, deep black levels, and accurate, realistic textures and details, meaning movies I like, such as The Batman and Elemental, looked superb. It also benefits from a brightness boost over its predecessor, the LG C4. Motion handling is responsive (once sorted in the settings section), making it great for both sports and movies.
LG C-series TVs are among the best gaming TVs, and the C5 is no different. It offers 4K, 144Hz support, AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync VRR, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM, as well as four HDMI 2.1 ports and a useful Game Optimizer menu where settings can be tweaked for optimum performance. Gaming on the C5 is a blast.
The C5's smart TV platform, webOS25, introduces a host of new smart AI tools and features to help find recommended content, create a specific picture and sound profil,e and make adjustments to TV settings. It continues to be my favorite smart TV platform available.
More early Prime Day TV deals in the US
The Hisense U7N is an excellent value. It delivers great picture quality for movies, a stacked list of gaming features, and a mini-LED panel for an affordable price. Always priced well, this deal takes the big-screen 75-inch model to a new record-low of $798: an unmissable offer for a TV at this size.
The best early Prime Day OLED TV deal is LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a whopping $1,400 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
The LG C3 is the predecessor of the LG C4 and has been a bestseller during holiday sales, such as Prime Day. Today's early deal brings the 65-inch model down to $1,186.99 - a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Additionally, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the ultimate gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $179.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
