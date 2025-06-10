How low can it go? LG's best-selling C3 OLED TV crashes to a new record-low price

The highly-rated LG C3 OLED is a best-seller here at TechRadar, and I've just spotted a stunning (jaw-dropping even) discount at Walmart. The retailer has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,146.99 once you add the TV to your cart.



That's a $1,353 discount from its original price, marking a new record low. It's also an incredible price for a big-screen OLED TV that's packed with premium features.



The LG C3 OLED TV was released in 2023 and is the predecessor to TechRadar's best-rated TV, the LG C4. Despite its age, it's packed with premium features, including LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also features a comprehensive webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will appreciate for next-gen consoles, along with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, all within an ultra-thin, sleek design.



Keep in mind that today's deal from Walmart on LG's C3 OLED is the cheapest price we've ever seen, beating Amazon's current offer. I can't imagine the price will drop further anytime soon, so I'd grab this deal while you can.

Today's best OLED TV deal

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,146.99 at Walmart Walmart has dropped LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV to $1,146.99 - a new record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience. Keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer, and you must add the TV to your cart to see the discounted price.

More of today's best TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has dropped the 48-inch model to $599.99 - an incredible price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $319.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Walmart The LG C4 OLED is the predecessor to the LG 3, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,496.99, thanks to a $1,200 discount. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,479 at Walmart Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,479 at Walmart, which is the best price you can find. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $2,999.99 now $2,499.99 at Samsung If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has a massive $500 discount on the 75-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Roku 65-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger budget display, Amazon has Roku's 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.99—an incredible price. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

