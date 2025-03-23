Woah – LG's C3 OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever for March Madness

TV deals are always a popular category during March Madness, and I might have just spotted one of the best deals on a highly-rated OLED TV. Walmart has LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,146.99 (originally $2,499.99, which is a whopping $1,300+ discount and a new record-low that beats last year's Black Friday price.

The LG C3 OLED TV was released in 2023 and is the predecessor to TechRadar's best-rated TV, the LG C4. Despite its age, it's packed with premium features, including LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a comprehensive webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.

Today's deal from Walmart is the lowest price we've ever seen and beats the current offer at Amazon by $50. You must add the TV to your car to see the discounted price, and we predict this offer won't last long, as you won't find many OLED TVs of this size at this discounted price.

March Madness TV deal: LG C3 OLED TV

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,146.99 at Walmart LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,146.9. That's a whopping $1,353 discount and a new record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

More of today's best March Madness TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has dropped the 48-inch model to a record-low price of $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $529.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 55-inch model at its lowest price ever.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy Upgrading to a premium display for the big tournament? You can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,399.99. That brings it back to the lowest-ever price I've seen. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1399.99, thanks to a $1,300 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy The Samsung DU6950 85-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

Vizio 75-inch Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV: was $779.50 now $564 at Walmart Here's an excellent big-screen QLED TV deal from Vizio, down to $554 for the 75-inch model. You're getting a gorgeous picture with HDR Dolby Vision coupled with a wide viewing angle for a premium experience. The Vizio display also features WiFi 6 for speedy streaming and gaming content.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, the retailer has a $1,000 discount on the 75-inch model and a free customizable bezel. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.