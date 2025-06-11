Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, June 11 (game #465).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #466) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Gone fishing

NYT Strands today (game #466) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

WISE

CLONE

BEEN

SCENE

BONES

KERB

NYT Strands today (game #466) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #466) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #466) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #466, are…

HOOK

REEL

LURE

SWIVEL

SCALE

SINKER

BOBBER

SPANGRAM: TACKLE BOX

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I love the use of the phrase “gone fishing” instead of just saying I’m unavailable. It harks back to the golden days when absent people really had packed up shop and gone fishing. I use it on my office email when I go on vacation and people always ask me how my fishing trip was.

There was no second guessing with today’s search, which was very much “it is what it says on the tin”, complete with every angling word you’d expect. My search for words began by finding "box" and then "tackle", which I put together to become today's spangram TACKLE BOX.

And from there? Well, it was as easy as shooting fish in a barrel – which is not technically fishing. Or advisable. Where’s Bob today? Oh he’s gone shooting fish.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, June 11, game #465)

REVIVAL

DECO

BAROQUE

BRUTALIST

CLASSICAL

SPANGRAM: ARCHITECTURE