Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #465) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… If you build it …

NYT Strands today (game #465) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BRAT

ARCH

BARB

SALTS

LAST

NYT Strands today (game #465) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #465) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #465) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #465, are…

REVIVAL

DECO

BAROQUE

BRUTALIST

CLASSICAL

SPANGRAM: ARCHITECTURE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

My first thought about today’s theme was the incantation from the movie Field of Dreams that “if you build it, they will come”. A sentiment that has, no doubt, inspired many an out-of-town sports stadium. However, it was immediately apparent that we were looking for something to do with ARCHITECTURE.

My eyes were drawn to the corners today. To the word "list" – which became BRUTALIST – and to the two letter Vs in the top right-hand corner of the grid, which formed themselves into the word REVIVAL.

I got DECO next, but that’s when I hit the brakes. I spent far too long trying to form a word that began E-Q-U before taking a hint and seeing the error of my ways with BAROQUE. From here, the building was virtually complete. And kudos to the NYT Strands team on that front, too; it's always nice when the spangram makes a pretty picture.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

