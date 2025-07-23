Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, July 23 (game #507).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #508) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Back away slowly

NYT Strands today (game #508) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MOTH

PART

SCUFF

FUEL

CREST

SHUT

NYT Strands today (game #508) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #508) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #508) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #508, are…

GROWL

SNARL

HISS

HUFF

SCREECH

STOMP

RATTLE

SPRAY

SPANGRAM: WARNING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Tapping out warnings instead of WARNING was my only error in this elementary word search.

With GROWL and SNARL lurking in the top corners there was not much hunting to do today, nor was there much for animal noise experts to get picky about.

That said, HUFF sounds more like something a grumpy toddler might do rather than an animal.

I was expecting to find “roar” among the words we were searching for, but that aside I think they covered all of the bases – including the one that has the longest-lasting effect for anyone who has ever gotten on the wrong side of a skunk.

