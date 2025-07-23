Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, July 23 (game #773).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #774) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STEEL

POLE

GIANT

SPLIT

JET

LUTE

RIM

KNICK

NET

TITANIC

GREAT

BOUNCE

DIP

BACKBOARD

RABE

MAMMOTH

NYT Connections today (game #774) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Super massive

Super massive GREEN: Gotta go

Gotta go BLUE: Slam dunk

Slam dunk PURPLE: Sounds like a robbery

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #774) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COLOSSAL

GREEN: LEAVE QUICKLY

BLUE: PARTS OF A BASKETBALL HOOP

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF SYNONYMS FOR "NAB"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #774) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #774, are…

YELLOW: COLOSSAL GIANT, GREAT, MAMMOTH, TITANIC

GIANT, GREAT, MAMMOTH, TITANIC GREEN: LEAVE QUICKLY BOUNCE, DIP, JET, SPLIT

BOUNCE, DIP, JET, SPLIT BLUE: PARTS OF A BASKETBALL HOOP BACKBOARD, NET, POLE, RIM

BACKBOARD, NET, POLE, RIM PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF SYNONYMS FOR "NAB" KNICK, LUTE, RABE, STEEL

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Of course the very first thing I did today was fall for the trap of connecting the singular versions of the four famous New York sports teams – NET, JET, GIANT, KNICK.

Sometimes these obvious links are a set, sometimes Connections plays a trick on us.

Having fooled me with two basketball teams I should have seen more quickly that there would be a basketball-themed group, with BACKBOARD, NET, POLE and RIM making up PARTS OF A BASKETBALL HOOP. Instead, it took until the end for me to realize.

The word RABE prevented me from getting HOMOPHONES OF SYNONYMS FOR “NAB”. I was all set to write an email of complaint when Google told me it is indeed pronounced “Rob” and is a variety of broccoli. Kudos if you saw it.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, July 23, game #773)

YELLOW: DREAD-INDUCING FIGURES BOGEYMAN, BUGBEAR, HOBGOBLIN, PHANTOM

BOGEYMAN, BUGBEAR, HOBGOBLIN, PHANTOM GREEN: KINDS OF STEAKS CHATEAUBRIAND, FLATIRON, PORTERHOUSE, TOMAHAWK

CHATEAUBRIAND, FLATIRON, PORTERHOUSE, TOMAHAWK BLUE: RELATED TO BUYING A HOME APPRAISAL, ESCROW, INSURANCE, MORTGAGE

APPRAISAL, ESCROW, INSURANCE, MORTGAGE PURPLE: ANIMALS ENDING WITH ANIMALS GEODUCK, SEAHORSE, TITMOUSE, WOMBAT