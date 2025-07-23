A report suggests the foldable iPhone will have a 7.8-inch foldable screen and a 5.5-inch cover screen

We've heard those sizes before, so they may well be accurate

That though would make the foldable iPhone's screens significantly smaller than those of its main rival

There are still a lot more questions about the foldable iPhone than answers, and one of those questions is what size screens it will have. But we aren’t left wondering this due to a lack of answers – rather there have been many conflicting answers.

Now though, we’re starting to see some consensus, as a report from TrendForce (via MacRumors) claims that the foldable iPhone will have a 7.8-inch foldable display and a 5.5-inch cover screen – which are both dimensions we’ve heard before.

Ming-Chi Kuo (an analyst with a good track record for Apple information) said the same back in March, and we also heard almost identical sizes from tipster Digital Chat Station in February.

So while not all sources agree, there are now enough leaks pointing towards these sizes that they seem the most likely.

Smaller than the competition

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has much bigger screens (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

If these sizes are correct, then the foldable iPhone’s screen wouldn’t be especially large. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for example has an 8.0-inch foldable screen and a 6.5-inch cover display. That means you essentially have a small tablet and a medium-sized smartphone all in one, whereas the foldable iPhone could end up with a foldable screen that’s still a fair bit smaller than a tablet’s, and a cover screen that’s quite compact.

We’d argue that might hold it back, since it probably wouldn’t fulfill either smartphone or tablet roles as well for most people, but then screen size is just one piece of the puzzle. If the remaining specs impress, the phone is suitably slim and light, and it’s not prohibitively expensive, then this could still be the device to make foldable phones mainstream.

We probably won’t find out for a while, as the foldable iPhone is unlikely to launch before late 2026 – and may arrive even later than that.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors