If you’re going to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps during its opening weekend, you’ll also be able to catch the very first trailer for Avatar 3 (better known as Avatar: Fire and Ash). As if I didn’t think my job could get any better, I was treated to an exclusive first look at what’s to come in the next installment of James Cameron’s smash-hit sci-fi series, in 3D, with a cocktail shaped like a delicious fiery explosion.

It was a similar fanfare for the release of The Way of Water, but I still couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Objectively, it seemed absurd for a trailer to have its own launch event, but as soon as the lights went down and I put my 3D glasses on, I completely understood why. Even in a matter of minutes, Cameron creates something so majestic, something so beautiful that stops time itself, that you can’t do anything other than sit back in amazement.

Obviously, I’m not going to tell you any specific details about the scenes in the Avatar 3 trailer – you’ll need to trust me when I say you need to see it to believe it. But I can tell you more about what to expect, and when you need to pay extra attention in order to work out what’s to come when the full film is released on December 19, 2025.

The Avatar 3 trailer is going to blow your mind, and the action is about to get a lot darker

Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in Avatar 3. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Here’s the genius about the Avatar 3 trailer launch. I watched the footage through, in 3D, three times, and I still haven’t got the vaguest idea what the core storyline actually is. Essentially, this means the trailer is functioning as it should, not giving away everything we’re going to see in the full film, but simply alluding to it instead. But even if you can’t remember the ins and outs of Na'vi lore, it only takes a few seconds to work out that the next installment is going to be a lot darker.

As we already know, conflict on Pandora is about to escalate once again, with Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and the rest of the family encountering the aggressive Mangkwan Clan for the first time. They’re the “fire Na'vi,” and they’re viciously on the offensive from the moment they arrive in the trailer. We don’t know what their backstory is or why they have such an issue with outsiders, but as the trailer confirms, the meeting isn’t going to end in flowers and rainbows.

While the two Na'vi clans battle it out, Pandora itself has never looked more jaw-dropping. You can expect some ridiculously beautiful set pieces from Cameron in the trailer, elevating the 3D experience we got back in The Way of Water. It boggles the mind to think how they got there, but somehow, Cameron and his creative team has made something more visually astonishing that anything we’ve ever seen before.

What you need to watch out for

Sully (Sam Worthington) in Avatar 3. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Even though I was as busy as everyone else getting lost in the wonder of Pandora, there was a particular scene that caught my attention, and potentially has the power to change everything we know about the Avatar franchise. Blink and you’ll miss it, because it’s on screen for less than a full second. Again, no outright spoilers here, but all you need to know is that the only familiar character involved in this fleeting moment is Sully.

From the first Avatar movie, we’ve known there’s a huge human element in Pandora’s world now, and you only need to look at Sully himself to understand how that’s adapted over time. However, it’s easy to forget that presence in Avatar 2, shifting the worldbuilding focus to different Na'vi tribes coming into contact. All I’ll say is that Avatar 3 has the power to bring the Na'vi vs. Na'vi vs. humans hate triangle back into play, all by introducing an entirely new perception of human popular culture into the mix (you’ll know it when you see it, I promise).

If 3D isn’t your thing, you’ll be able to catch the Avatar 3 trailer in full on YouTube from July 28. If you can’t wait that long… I suggest you get yourself down to your local cinema quick sticks.