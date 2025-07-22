First Steps is set in a '60s-inspired, retrofuturistic reality that exists independent of the MCU

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman has reiterated that the movie is a standalone story that doesn't require any homework on Marvel fans' part.

Speaking to TechRadar, Shakman says the forthcoming film isn't beholden to the same connective tissue that other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects are because it exists in a parallel dimension. It's for this reason, Shakman believes, that the Marvel Phase 6 flick can be enjoyed by MCU devotees and newcomers alike.

For the uninitiated: The Fantastic Four's latest big-screen reboot is set in an alternate reality to the MCU. They reside in another universe designated Earth-828, which is a reference to the birthday (August 28) of Marvel icon Jack Kirby, who co-created Marvel's first family alongside Stan Lee.

The eponymous superteam's existence in a separate dimension is the first time that a Marvel Studios project has been set outside of the MCU, aka Earth-616. It's a decision that's not only vital to the tale that First Steps will tell, but also freed Shakman and company of the increasingly complex shared universe that began 17 years (and counting!) ago with 2008's Iron Man.

The Fantastic Four's world, Earth-828 is more utopian than the MCU's Earth-616 (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"I love Marvel's shared storytelling," Shakman told me. "I love interconnectedness and I certainly enjoyed doing WandaVision [the Disney+ show that Shakman directed all nine episodes of], which was a big part of that interconnection.

"But, it was very freeing to just focus on this universe where we didn't have to deal with all of that. This was our chance to build a whole new universe where they [Fantastic Four] are the only heroes. You don't need to see other Marvel movies or shows to appreciate it. There are no Easter eggs. There are no other heroes. It's just about them, their world, and their story."

That won't be the case once First Steps' end credits have rolled. One of this year's most exciting new movies is the progenitor for Avengers: Doomsday, with events in the final Marvel film of 2025 directly leading into the next Avengers movie. For more details on that, read my ultimate guide on Avengers: Doomsday.

At the time of publication, Avengers: Doomsday's filming schedule is three months deep (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

So, despite First Steps being a standalone story, was Shakman asked to establish any story beats for Avengers 5 in his first MCU film?

"Where they go from here, that's up to others," he teased. "They'll eventually join up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes and that'll be fun to see."

I guess we'll find out when First Steps arrives in theaters worldwide on Friday, July 25!