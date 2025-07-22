Tipster Evan Blass reportedly shared unreleased Buds 3 FE images on X

The images now show the message ‘withdrawn by the copyright holder’

After a leaky Buds Core release, Samsung may be tightening the reins

Must be tough being one of the biggest names in tech. Imagine journalists (yes, like me) and avid fans in every corner, trying to peak behind the red velvet curtain and get the scoop before anyone else – especially when it's a new set of 'Fan Edition' Samsung earbuds predicted to be significantly cheaper than the flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Late last week, noted tipster Evan Blass took to X to post an image entitled 'GB3FE' (see what they did there) showing what was said to be the Galaxy Buds 3 FE – as reported by Android Headlines.

The thing is, said image is now empty apart from a placeholder message that simply reads:



Media not displayed

This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder

Is this an indication that the photo was indeed an official Samsung press shot of the unreleased Galaxy Buds 3 FE – and Samsung didn't like it? Impossible to say for sure, but it's certainly possible…

Why so coy, Samsung?

You may remember the somewhat haphazard release of the Galaxy Buds Core. They were first spotted in an APK teardown alongside the still-unofficial Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE on June 12, then listed by name in a tweet by Samsung India on June 23, alongside a June 27 launch date (and even an Amazon listing) and then, on June 26 – a day earlier than billed – actual published specs and images arrived, this time on Samsung's UAE site. It just felt like there could've been an email.

Consider also the fact that no Galaxy Buds 2 FE model exists. Essentially, the newest official Samsung Galaxy earbuds, the Buds Core, adopt this position, which means the Buds 3 FE (the unreleased set you're reading about now) are both a follow-up to the original Galaxy Buds FE – and they're not.

What I'm trying to say is that it feels to me as if Evan Blass' leaked images were probably genuine, but that Samsung really wants to get this launch right and minimize confusion so isn't having it, thank you very much.

Given that the August 2024-issue Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are still some of the very best earbuds we've tested (but far from the cheapest), I can see why Samsung would want to refine and perfect the launch rocket this time around.

And so far, it's not doing a bad job! Aside from the efforts of Android Authority, who wheedled out the name 'Galaxy Buds 3 FE' from the latest Galaxy Buds Controller app in June (Wear OS version, v1.0.08.38) and this now-disappeared image, concrete information on the Buds 3 FE is incredibly hard to find.

Rest assured that as we know more, so shall you. For now, we wait – but at least it looks increasingly like we're waiting for something real, and may not be waiting too much longer…