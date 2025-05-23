Samsung's new cheaper earbuds with a tempting battery upgrade seem to be imminent, after leaking on Samsung's websites

The new earbuds are expected to replace the Galaxy Buds FE (pictured)

Samsung's next budget earbuds have leaked again

Regulatory filings show much bigger batteries than the Galaxy Buds FE

Expect pricing around $99 / £99 / AU$149

Earlier this month we reported that the incoming new pair of Samsung affordable earbuds – possibly called the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core and the likely successor to the Galaxy Buds FE – could deliver a much-needed battery boost, with significantly enhanced battery capacity in both of the buds and in the case too. That information came via leaked regulatory filings, and now another leak adds more confirmation.

This time the leaks are from Samsung. As Sammobile reports, support pages for the imminent earbuds are now live on Samsung's portals including the ones in Russia, Turkey and the UAE.

And in a sheer coincidence, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE appear to be out of stock in most of those markets.

There's some speculation that the new earbuds will more closely resemble the Galaxy Buds 3 (Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: what we know so far

It looks like the battery capacity is up from 60mAh per bud to 100mAh, and from 479mAh to 500mAh for the case. Factor in the expected chipset improvements from newer hardware, and that could mean a significant boost to the buds' playback time. The current Buds FE deliver about six hours with ANC on and nine with it off.

The new model number is SM-R410 (the Galaxy Buds FE were SM-400) and there is speculation that we'll see a new design, possibly closer visually to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3; that would make room for those bigger batteries.

Samsung hasn't announced these buds yet, so we don't know pricing or availability, but clearly if support pages are going up then a product launch can't be too far away.

We'd expect the new buds to be priced similarly to the Galaxy Buds FE, subject to tariff-related hikes: those launched at $99 / £99 / AU$149 in 2023.

