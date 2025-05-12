Samsung's next pair of affordable Galaxy earbuds could come with a battery boost
Extra battery life
- The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core have leaked again
- It looks as though a battery life upgrade is incoming
- We might see the earbuds appear in the coming months
Our best wireless earbuds list never stays unchanged for long, and the next pair of earbuds to make a claim for inclusion could well come from Samsung – with a new leak suggesting a key battery life upgrade will be included along the way.
This comes from a regulatory filing spotted by 91mobiles, supposedly for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core. The indications are that the Galaxy Buds Core is the new name for the next-gen earbuds previously known as the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE.
The Galaxy Buds FE have a battery capacity of 60mAh for each earbud and 479mAh for the case, whereas this new filing suggests their successors are going to have a capacity of 100mAh for each earbud, and 500mAh for the case.
Add in some chipset efficiency improvements, and we should see a substantial boost in battery life. The Galaxy Buds FE launched in October 2023, and last around six hours between charges with active noise cancellation turned on.
Coming soon
This isn't the first time these earbuds have been sighted: earlier regulatory filings that emerged last month also pointed towards the Galaxy Buds Core name, and the same battery boost suggested in the most recent link.
There have also been rumors that these earbuds could come with direct Wi-Fi support, matching buds like the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi – though that feature would most probably bump up the price of these low-cost earbuds.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE came with a launch price of $99 / £99 / AU$149, and we're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core to cost around the same, although the upgrades we've mentioned could bump that price up.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
As for a launch date, it shouldn't be too long before these earbuds are officially unveiled. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 are due to show up sometime in July, and the Galaxy Buds Core may well appear at the same event.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.