Samsung appears to be working on two new sets of earbuds

One model name spotted suggests Samsung is bypassing the Buds 2 FE

Both product names were spotted in the latest Buds Controller App

It's been an odd month for naming in tech. Hot on the heels of Apple's WWDC event, at which the Cupertino giant launched iOS 26, rather than iOS 19 (which would've been too easy, since the vast majority of iPhone owners are currently using iOS 18.5), Samsung has apparently been working on something with a similarly head-scratchy moniker

But while Apple simply wants to align with the year (ie, 2026, when most of the features within iOS 26 will land) rather than its own operating system history, Samsung seems to have just… bypassed an iteration entirely?

What's happened is that two sets of fresh Samsung Galaxy earbuds have been spotted in the latest Galaxy Buds Controller app (Wear OS version, v1.0.08.38) by Android Authority, and instead of name-dropping the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 FE (which would make sense, given that their only predecessors are the original Samsung Galaxy Buds FE), the company is apparently working on the 'Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE' and 'Samsung Galaxy Buds Core'.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (cor!) and Buds 3 FE: what's the deal?

It's odd. OK, the inaugural 'Fan Edition' Galaxy Buds arrived in September 2023, and it's been nearly two years, so one plus two is three (ah-thank you), but I do feel like I'm clutching at straws here. However you look at it, we usually get a second-generation model before a third!

And that 'Core' moniker is also surprising, because although we've reviewed 'Live', 'Plus' and two 'Pro' suffixed Buds since the original Galaxy Buds launched in 2019, we've never seen a 'Core' offering – unless you count the 2021 Galaxy Buds 2 and 2024 Galaxy Buds 3, which didn't have any special suffix and so could be considered a 'core' product.

The decidedly AirPods-esque Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro arrived in July 2024 and are the company's latest earbuds alongside the Buds 3, following the game-changing Buds 2 Pro in 2022.

Given that two-year gap, I wouldn't have expected to see a new Pro offering for 2025, but still, it leaves me wondering what a 'Core' offering means in 2025 – especially when you consider that it's been barely a year since the Buds 3 hit shelves. A return to actual 'buds' again, ie, a set without those rather thick stems? I hope so.

With entry-level offerings from various heavy-hitters now featuring tech that might've been reserved for 'Pro' sets a year or so ago – think ChatGPT integration (hello, Nothing), ANC, personal sound profiles and more – it will also be interesting to see the types of features Samsung considers 'Core' and what it deems 'Pro'.

Since these names were spotted in APK code, there's no concrete information on specs, design, release date, pricing, or even a guarantee that these are the official names. Still, I maintain that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were some of the most talented buds of their time (sitting pretty in my best earbuds roundup for many months).

If either set makes an appearance at the next Unpacked event, which is likely to be either July 2 or July 9, I'll be very eager to try them.