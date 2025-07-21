There’s a weird magic to bone conduction headphones that save you the hassle of wearing bulky headphones or putting up with earphones awkwardly placed in your ear. Right now, you can buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro at Amazon for $124.95 (was $179.95), which is a return to the record-low price.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro have seen several price drops in the past six months. That makes sense as these are now last-generation technology with the OpenRun Pro 2 available, but it’s still worth checking them out.

Bone conduction headphones are great for listening to while you run, ensuring you can hear surrounding noises like traffic while still enjoying your favorite music or podcasts. For active types, this is the kind of headphone deal to chase.

Today’s best bone conduction headphone deal

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $179.95 now $124.95 at Amazon The Shokz OpenRun Pro are different from other headphones thanks to being designed for active living. Bone conduction technology means they have an open-ear design so you don’t feel restricted by them while still hearing your music well. There’s rich bass here and clear sound, while the wraparound titanium frame keeps them safely on your head.

Our Shokz OpenRun Pro review said that they had “the best bass of any bone conduction headset we’ve tested”. The newer OpenRun Pro 2 model rightfully beats that, commanding its place in our look at the best bone conduction headphones, but these are a worthy second place, especially at this price.

I’ve used the Shokz OpenRun Pro in the past and it’s astonishing how convenient and clear they sound. This model also has a quick charge function, so five minutes of charge gives you 90 minutes – just the right length of time for a good, long run. A full charge offers up 10 hours of playback.

Ideal for those seeking the best running headphones, the “sound quality of the Shokz OpenRun Pro is extremely impressive”, although there is a “more noticeable buzz against your face that pulses with each beat”.

A little different from the usual bevvy of the best wireless headphones, the Shokz OpenRun Pro are for more active listening than chilling on the couch, but they’re good for it. Very good for it.

If you’re looking for something more relaxing or for your commute, check out the noise cancelling headphone deals going on. For earphones for iPhone owners, you can’t go wrong with the many AirPods deals happening either.