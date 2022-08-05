The best running headphones don’t just play your music — they can help you settle into a rhythm, stay focused, and keep moving when the going gets tough. Whether you’re logging big mileage weeks, training for a race, or simply running for the mental and physical benefits, a good pair of headphones can make all the difference.

That means no constant adjusting mid-run, no battery anxiety halfway through a session, and no distractions pulling you out of your stride. For some runners, that will mean open-ear or bone-conduction headphones that help you stay aware of your surroundings. For others, it’s a locked-in pair of earbuds with powerful sound to help you focus.

Every pair in this guide has been tested by our experts who love to run, from easy miles to speed sessions, so we know how they hold up when it counts. We’ve assessed fit, battery life, durability and sound quality to find the best options for different running styles and budgets.

Right now, the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 takes the top spot thanks to its lightweight fit, generous battery life and impressive balance of awareness and sound quality. We’ve also included a range of alternatives to suit different needs and preferences, so keep reading to find your perfect running companion.

The best running headphones in 2026

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In our guide below, you'll find more information about each of the best running headphones that made our list.

The best running headphones overall

The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 supplant the OpenRun Pro as our top pick for the best running headphones in 2026. They build on the successful formula of the previous version, great bone conduction headphones with solid audio, comfortable and secure fit, and good battery life.

Shokz has boosted the battery life of the new OpenRun Pro 2 to up to 12 hours, and we found the battery life in our review to be pretty excellent. When you do run out of juice, the OpenRun Pro 2 offer faster charging that'll get you two and a half hours of use with just five minutes plugged in. A full charge takes one hour.

The on-device controls are a little confusing until you get the hang of them, however, Shokz has delivered significant audio quality upgrades over the previous model. They feature Shokz's 10th-generation bone conduction technology and also feature air conduction, which complements the bone conduction to provide better audio. While the usual limitations of bone-conducted audio apply, they sound excellent for the form factor. Audio call quality is also good.

Read our full Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 review

The best value running headphones

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

It's very rare to see a pair of earbuds so cheap tick all the right things. And yet, the Jlab Go Air Sport beat the odds, proving once and for all that you can get more for less. This isn't the first time Jlab has released affordable headphones that punch above their weight, but this time around, it might have just mastered the art.

Our time with the Jlab Go Air Sport has been full of wonderful surprises. We found it to be much more comfortable to wear than the pricier Beats Fit Pro, our previous favorite. We also found its sound quality, while not audiophile-level, to boast frequencies that are all well-represented, particularly the bass, which is banging yet not overwhelming. We also found its controls – particularly the volume control that Apple has only just started implementing on the AirPods Pro 2 – to be a pleasure to use.

Of course, being a cheap option, some premium features aren't present. There's no active noise cancellation, for example. But, considering everything else you're getting, you won't even miss that. Budget-minded runners will find these the best running headphones for them.

Read our full Jlab Go Air Sport review

The best running headphones for a secure fit

(Image credit: James Holland)

There are plenty of great earbuds that stay secure as you run, but the best ones have an ear hook attached, which means they’re not going anywhere – no matter how fast you run or how much you sweat. The JBL Endurance Peak 3 true wireless earbuds are our recommended option if you want that all-important ear hook and the added security it brings.

Along with a design built for movement, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 buds also boast an impressive 10 hours of battery life (that bumps up to 50 with the case), Transparency Mode for instant ambient awareness, and an IP68 rating. In our JBL Endurance Peak 3 review we said that these buds seem like they’re made for extreme circumstances and these specs really reflect that aim. So, if you’re looking for the ultimate workout buds that are excellent value at $100 / £100, you may have found them.

During our testing, we did find that the Endurance Peak 3 buds aren’t the most comfortable for long periods of time – the price you pay for them being so very secure. That means if you’re looking for buds for lower impact workouts, you might prefer other options on this list.

Read our full JBL Endurance Peak 3 review

The best running headphones for comfort

The Shokz OpenDots 2 are a little different from most running headphones. These clip-on open-ear buds are designed as everyday earbuds first, with enough stability for exercise, rather than as dedicated sports headphones. They sit around the outside of your ears, leaving your ear canals open, and are light enough to wear comfortably for hours. Our tester and fitness editor Matt Evans, who wears glasses, found they avoided the chafing and earache that can come with over-ear designs.

That makes them a good option if you want one pair to take you from your morning run to your desk. The sound is also a step up from what you might expect from an open-ear design, with plenty of bass and very little leakage. During a sweaty 10K, Matt could still hear passing bikes and birds, while the buds stayed put through running and head-shaking.

They're not quite as secure as over-ear-hook designs, though. A hand, hood or other knock can send one flying, so they're better for steady miles than particularly chaotic runs. And at $199.95, they're expensive for a pair that can't block outside noise.

Read our full Shokz OpenDots 2 review

The best running headphones for endurance

(Image credit: Future)

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are the pair you reach for when your runs start pushing past the one-hour mark and into meatier endurance territory. They combine up to 10 hours of battery life per charge (around 8 hours with ANC) with a total of up to 45 hours from the case, which in practice means you can get through a marathon, a long run, and several midweek sessions without scrambling for a charger.

When you’re racking up the miles, it’s not just about battery life, comfort matters just as much. The Powerbeats Pro deliver on both, with a secure fit that stays put from start to finish. In our testing, the ear-hook design didn’t budge through a range of tests from steady-state runs to high-impact HIIT sessions, and even aerial silks training. Yes, really. Our tester Becky took things well beyond a typical run to properly stress-test them, and they stayed locked in throughout.

They also bring a useful extra for runners who like data. The built-in heart rate monitor can sync with compatible apps like Nike Run Club, giving you live effort data without needing a chest strap. You also get physical buttons on the buds, which are helpful when you want to adjust things like volume or skip a track while on the move.

It must be noted that the IPX4 rating means they’ll handle sweat and light rain, but not heavy downpours, and sound quality is solid rather than knock your socks off territory. But for long-distance runners who value comfort, a secure fit and battery that goes the distance, they’re a smart choice.

Read our full Beats PowerBeats Pro 2 review

The best running headphones for iPhone users

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 make the most sense for iPhone users who want their headphones to kick into gear without any setup or connection headaches. With the Pro 3s pairing is instant, switching between devices is seamless, and your workout data, battery levels and settings all live in one place within Apple’s ecosystem. It might sound minor, but it cuts out the faff so you can get out the door and start your run quicker.

Noise control is where they really earn their place. The active noise cancellation is powerful enough to block out gym noise or busy streets, which is ideal for treadmill sessions or urban runs. Meanwhile, transparency mode lets in just enough sound when you need to stay aware of traffic.

Battery life is up to 8 hours with ANC (closer to 5.5 hours in testing with features like spatial audio active), with up to 24 hours from the case. The fit has improved this time around, too. The updated shape and five ear tip sizes create a secure seal that stays in place during runs without causing pressure over time.

You also get in-ear heart rate tracking for workouts and hands-free Siri access, which can be useful mid-run. They’re not built specifically for running, but for iPhone users, they offer one of the smoothest and most reliable all-around experiences.

Read our full AirPods Pro 3 review

The best running headphones for triathletes

7. Nank Runner Diver2 Pro The best running headphones for triathletes Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 32g Battery life: Up to 10 hrs Heart rate monitor: No On-ear controls: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (Grey) View at Newegg Check Best Buy Reasons to buy + Built for running, cycling and swimming + Includes earplugs for better sound in water + 32GB of built-in music storage + Multipoint connectivity Reasons to avoid - Noise cancellation isn't particularly effective - Still pricey despite undercutting Shokz

If your training calendar regularly involves swimming, cycling and running, the Nank Runner Diver2 Pro is one of the few headphones that can follow you through all three. They're fully waterproof, comfortable enough for longer runs and have adjustable transducers that let you fine-tune how they sit against your ears.

The big trick for swimmers is the 32GB of built-in storage. Bluetooth doesn't work underwater, so you can load music directly onto the headphones and keep listening even when you're out of range of your phone. Our tester Matt found switching between Bluetooth and stored music straightforward.

There's plenty here for land-based workouts, too, including multipoint connectivity, physical controls and fast charging. Sound is clear and nicely balanced, although the advertised noise-cancelling mode isn't particularly convincing. You'll still hear plenty of what's going on around you, which is actually useful when running or cycling outdoors.

They're expensive, but if one pair of headphones needs to handle your entire swim-bike-run routine, the Diver2 Pro gets our vote.

Read our full Nank Runner Diver2 Pro review

Also tested

We test a lot of running headphones at TechRadar, and while not every pair earns a top spot in this guide, that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth considering. Below, you’ll find other models we’ve tested that may better suit your budget or running needs better.

Suunto Wing



The Suunto Wing are rugged bone-conduction headphones built for outdoor running, with a secure fit and useful safety LEDs for low-light routes. It's battery life is solid, but does not quite match the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2, and its sound quality lags behind,

H2O Audio Tri Run



If you’re after an entry-level bone-conduction headset for running, the H2O Audio Tri Run are simple, secure and fully waterproof. That said, six-hour battery life and basic sound mean they sit well below the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 in overall performance.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen)



If you want best-in-class noise cancellation in a running earbud, these are hard to beat. Sound is rich, powerful and immersive, which makes them great for treadmill sessions or focused indoor runs. They’re not as light or awareness-friendly as other designs, but if you care more about isolation and strong audio than hearing your surroundings, they’re a strong premium option.

How to choose the best running headphones

Battery life, awareness, and on-ear controls are three key factors in choosing the best running headphones for you. Battery needs to see you through at least one run before you need to recharge – ideally a few – which means those used to shorter runs should be looking for headphones capable of going five hours or more on a single charge. Those who can spend all morning running need to find headphones capable of 10 hours or more.

Do you run on the road, in the park, or on a treadmill? If you run outside, you might want to consider bone conduction headphones which don't sit inside your ear canal. The sound quality isn't as good, but you can hear potential hazards around you.

A number of running headphones have on-ear controls. Whether you need these or not is down to personal preference, but they're important if you don't like getting your phone out to skip tracks or change settings.

Of course comfort and fit is hugely important too. But, you can assume all of the picks on this list will stay in place – even if we do think some are more comfortable and secure than others.

What type of headphones are best for running? There isn't just one style of running headphones. That's why we recommend considering your priorities first. For example, if you're running somewhere busy, bone conduction headphones leave your ear canals open so you can hear the world around you, like traffic and pedestrians. Whereas if you're looking for stability and the best sound or even noise-cancellation, then you'd be better off considering a pair of true wireless earbuds. Some of these even come with soft silicone 'fins' will block out more sound while remaining firmly in place while you run. The decision largely comes down to your personal preferences, where you like to run and the level of immersion you'd like as you pound the pavement – or the treadmill.

Do headphones fall off when running? If you use a pair of headphones that aren't designed for fitness or running then there's a chance they'll fall off. Luckily, all of the best running headphones in our guide above are created with running, movement and sweat in mind. That's why you'll find different kinds of fit methods that prioritize security. This includes buds with bands that fit around the back of your head, like the Shokz OpenRun Pro; ear hooks that keep your buds in place, which you'll find on the Jlab Go Air Sport; or simply a snug fit in your ear like the Jabra Elite 8 Active. These come with a bunch of earbud options that come with a selection of different eartips to help you find the best fit.

How we test running headphones

We’ve reviewed all the headphones in the guide above to test the sound, fit, specifications, value and design, running with each pair to test their limitations. When testing the best running headphones, sound quality and a secure, comfortable fit are our priorities.

We look at bone conduction headphones, in-ear buds and cans, rating each one for audio experience and fit. If they're falling out of our ears on a regular basis during our runs, they're not making the cut.

However, other factors we look for include value for money, helping us pick budget alongside premium headphones, and safety. Be it via a transparency mode, an innovative design, or bone conduction tech to leave your ears exposed, when on a run it’s useful to be aware of your surroundings.