These top-rated bone conduction headphones from Shokz are now less than $100 at Amazon

It's time for the best waterproof headphones and best open-ear headphones to step aside. If you exercise regularly and value situational awareness and safety above everything, then you've got to take a shot at bone conduction technology. Thankfully, you can pick up the much-loved Shokz OpenRun at Amazon for only $99.95 (was $129.95).

If you're new to the idea, then you'll want to avoid paying a premium. This is one of the most affordable ways to try out the tech, as this top-rated model is just $10 more than the record-low price. To really hit the point home, our wearables editor, Matt Evans, was converted to them on his first run with bone conduction headphones.

Today's best Shokz OpenRun deal

Shokz OpenRun: was $129.95 now $99.95 at Amazon These excellent headphones offer an open-ear design so you can hear any traffic or other important noises around you while still letting you focus on your music. This is ideal for runners, cyclists, or really for anyone who wants to avoid accidents while listening to their music. At just under $100, you're getting a great set of headphones at an affordable price.

We gave these headphones 4.5 out of five stars in our extensive Shokz OpenRun review and spoke highly of their slim design, long-lasting battery life, and impressive waterproof rating.

In the Shokz product line, they sit between the cheaper Trekz Air headphones and the more premium OpenRun Pro. Which one you go for will depend on how serious a runner you are.

In terms of sound quality, the OpenRun deliver a pleasing level of clarity and bass. However, it's hard for them to compete with more expensive alternatives, especially outside of the bone-conduction category. That's a compromise to be made, though, for the fancier tech.

