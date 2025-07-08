Now that Amazon's Prime Day sale has officially arrived, that means that the retail giant is finally rolling out the deals it's been withholding during its early Prime Day event, and that includes offers on the best workout headphones.

One of our favorite fitness brands, Shokz, is back with another wave of Prime Day deals that spread across its range of headphones, offering you a range of new prices on different types of headphones depending on what you're looking for. So if you're training for your next half marathon or you want a solid new pair of headphones to accompany you on workouts, this is definitely the place to be looking.

Starting with our overall best running headphones, the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones are now down to $124.95, saving you $55 on the leading fitness headphones model out there.

But this doesn't mean that UK shoppers are missing out. Just like aspiring runners and fitness geeks across the pond, you can also save £55 on the Shokz OpenFit Air headphones, which are another fantastic set of running headphones that offer a great open-air listening experience as well as a comfortable fit.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Bone Conduction Headphones : was $179.95 now $124.95 at Amazon Save $55: What can we say about the OpenRun Pro 2 headphones? Well, aside from being our best overall option for a pair of running headphones, they pack great sound and a comfortable fit, so they're definitely ones to consider if audio quality is key for your next pair. Usually, the OpenRun Pro 2 wouldn't be our first recommendation if you're sticking to a budget, but now that you can save yourself a bit of cash on a top model this Prime Day, it's worth looking into them before this offer is gone. Read our full Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 review

Shokz OpenSwim Pro Bone Conduction Headphones : was £169 now £135 at Amazon Of all the Prime Day deals on Shokz headphones, this will save you only £34; however, these headphones are perfect for casual swimmers thanks to their IP68 rating, and can also be used in non-swimming settings. One of the only downsides is that you'll need to use MP3 mode to listen to music when you’re in the water as Bluetooth signals aren't waterproof, and you'll have to download tracks prior to using the headphones - but this shouldn't be too much of an issue if you don't rely on music streaming services too much to get you through a workout. Read our full Shokz OpenSwim Pro review

Shokz OpenRun Pro Bone Conduction Headphones : was £129.95 now £89 at Amazon Save £40: While the OpenRun Pro 2 headphones are the latest model, that doesn't mean its predecessor can't get the job done - and you can get them for less than £100. Their all-purpose functionality means that they are suitable headphones for both running and stationary activities, packing a battery life of 10 hours on a full charge. This means that if you enjoy longer training sessions, then they will last the duration of your workout, a well as doing justice to bass-heavy music. Read our full Shokz OpenRun Pro review

