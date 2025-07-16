Need a cheap TV for college? Amazon has a massive sale with prices from $74.99

It's that time. The end of summer is near, and a new school season is upon us. If you're heading off to college and need a new TV (or you're just shopping for a cheap display), Amazon has a huge sale right now, with prices starting at just $74.99.

I've listed the nine best Amazon TV deals below, which include smaller sets for dorm rooms and some big-screen options perfect for those living in a house or who want a really big TV. You'll find record-low prices from budget brands like Insignia, Toshiba, and Hisense on HD, 4K, and mini-LED TVs.

A few highlights include the Roku 32-inch Select Series HD smart TV, on sale for only $99.99; the Insignia F50 Series 50-inch 4K Fire TV, on sale for $199.99; and the highly rated Hisense U8QG 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV, on sale for $997.99.

Shop more of the best back-to-school TV deals at Amazon below, and you can visit our back-to-school sales guide for all the best deals on laptops, backpacks, and supplies around the web.

The best cheap TV deals for college students

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to your dorm room. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba 32-inch V35 Series LED HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon You can get Toshiba's 32-inch V35 Series Fire TV for just $89.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. Getting access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. The Toshiba TV also features an Alexa remote, allowing you to control your TV with just your voice.

Hisense 40-inch A4 Series FHD Roku TV: was $278 now $178 at Amazon If you're a college student in need of a slightly larger display, Amazon has the popular Hisense 40-inch Roku TV on sale for only $149.99 – the lowest price we've seen this year. The Hisense HD display features the Roku operating system for seamless streaming, a slim design, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Insignia 40-inch F40 Series HD Fire TV: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Here's another HD TV deal from Insignia, the 40-inch F40 Series Fire TV for only $99.99 - a record-low price. The 2025 TV features Full HD resolution,DTS Virtual-X Sound for impressive audio, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa – all for under $100.

Insignia 50-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a mid-size budget 4K TV for college, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $199.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, allowing you to use your voice to control your TV.

TCL 55-inch QM6K 4K mini-LED TV: was $599.99 now $447.99 at Amazon A 55-inch mini-LED display for under $450: what's not to like? The TCL QM6K is an unparalleled value, delivering excellent picture quality with vivid colors, a solid list of gaming features, and an easy-to-navigate smart TV platform. This is a great display if you're looking for something a bit more premium for school.