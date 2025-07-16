Need a cheap TV for college? Amazon has a massive sale with prices from $74.99
TVs at every size and budget for your dorm room or house share
It's that time. The end of summer is near, and a new school season is upon us. If you're heading off to college and need a new TV (or you're just shopping for a cheap display), Amazon has a huge sale right now, with prices starting at just $74.99.
I've listed the nine best Amazon TV deals below, which include smaller sets for dorm rooms and some big-screen options perfect for those living in a house or who want a really big TV. You'll find record-low prices from budget brands like Insignia, Toshiba, and Hisense on HD, 4K, and mini-LED TVs.
A few highlights include the Roku 32-inch Select Series HD smart TV, on sale for only $99.99; the Insignia F50 Series 50-inch 4K Fire TV, on sale for $199.99; and the highly rated Hisense U8QG 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV, on sale for $997.99.
Shop more of the best back-to-school TV deals at Amazon below, and you can visit our back-to-school sales guide for all the best deals on laptops, backpacks, and supplies around the web.
The best cheap TV deals for college students
Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to your dorm room. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
You can get Toshiba's 32-inch V35 Series Fire TV for just $89.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. Getting access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. The Toshiba TV also features an Alexa remote, allowing you to control your TV with just your voice.
Roku's highly rated 32-inch smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. For that money, you get the excellent Roku smart TV interface with access to over 500 channels and a comprehensive home screen, and an enhanced voice remote.
If you're a college student in need of a slightly larger display, Amazon has the popular Hisense 40-inch Roku TV on sale for only $149.99 – the lowest price we've seen this year. The Hisense HD display features the Roku operating system for seamless streaming, a slim design, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.
Here's another HD TV deal from Insignia, the 40-inch F40 Series Fire TV for only $99.99 - a record-low price. The 2025 TV features Full HD resolution,DTS Virtual-X Sound for impressive audio, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa – all for under $100.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget 4K TV for college, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $199.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, allowing you to use your voice to control your TV.
A 55-inch mini-LED display for under $450: what's not to like? The TCL QM6K is an unparalleled value, delivering excellent picture quality with vivid colors, a solid list of gaming features, and an easy-to-navigate smart TV platform. This is a great display if you're looking for something a bit more premium for school.
Delivering great picture quality, a solid stock of gaming features, and access to Google TV for an affordable price, the Hisense U7N is one of the best budget mini-LED TVs available. Amazon has the 65-inch model down to a record-low price.
What an incredible deal – we gave this new 2025 TV a very positive review, rating it 4.5 stars out of 5. For this to be this cheap is a fantastic deal if you're looking for a big-screen TV for college. It's super-bright and handles reflections well, offering total HDR support, gorgeously bold colors, great contrast handling, and strong gaming features, including 4K 120Hz support for next-gen consoles.
