This massive 85-inch Hisense U6N mini-LED 4K TV is down to its cheapest price

April is always a quiet time for TV deals but there are still some great offers around if you're shopping right now. One standout if you want an excellent big-screen budget display is this Hisense U6N 85-inch Mini-LED 4K TV at Amazon for $897.96 (was $999.99).

This TV has gradually dropped in price over the past year and it's now down to the lowest it's ever been after a flurry of discounts in the last couple of months.

And it's an offer well worth taking advantage of, as the Hisense U6N is one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs, according to our testing. As well as that huge 85-inch screen, it also boasts premium features for the price, including Motion Rate 240 technology, a Game Booster mode, Dolby Vision, and much more.

Today’s best mini-LED TV deal

Hisense U6N 85-inch Mini-LED 4K TV: was $999.99 now $897.96 at Amazon The Hisense U6N has all the essentials you need from a TV of this price. There’s a QLED Quantum Dot panel along with Dolby Vision and Atmos support that delivers excellent contrast, brightness, colors, and sound all in one package. The dedicated Game Mode offers a variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode, which works well for both gaming and watching sports. It’s an excellent all-rounder and an enormous amount of TV for the price.

Hisense makes some of the best Mini-LED TVs out there and while the U6N model isn’t on that list as it's a little older now, it’s still worth checking out at this excellent deal price. Its AI chipset is smart enough to enhance the picture while you watch with Motion Rate technology that makes fast-moving action look good.

The best TVs are far from cheap but this one is a great price for the size. In our Hisense U6N review, we called it “a plucky, budget mini-LED 4K TV that demonstrates good value”.

It provides “detailed pictures”, and “punchy colors” at an affordable price. You might want to add one of the best soundbars to get the most out of your viewing experience. For gamers, there’s no HDMI 2.1 port either, but at least there are four HDMI ports for all other devices or if you don’t mind missing out on the 2.1 advantages.

If you’re more focused on quality over large screen size at this price, you may want to consult the best OLED TVs currently available. If you’re sticking with this (smart move), look up the cheap soundbar deals going on to enhance that thin sound quality.