Best Buy's summer TV sale event is live - clearance prices I'd buy from $79.99

School is out, the weather has warmed up, which means summer has arrived. To celebrate, Best Buy has launched a massive TV sale event with clearance prices on best-selling displays. You can find record-low prices on last year's top-rated 4K and OLED TVs, with deals starting at just $79.99.



As TechRadar's deals editor who specializes in TVs, I've gone through Best Buy's summer event and hand-picked the nine best offers. You'll find a range of displays on sale, including budget big-screen TVs and premium OLED displays from brands like LG, Samsung, and Insignia.



A few stand-out deals that I'd add to my cart thanks to their sheer value include Samsung's stunning 65-inch The Frame QLED TV with a free wall mount for $1,499.99, Toshiba's 75-inch 4K Fire TV for only $449.99, and LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,499.99.



The savings don't stop there. Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can get a $50 bonus reward when they spend $499 or more on select TVs. This is a limited-time offer, and since the TV models listed below are older, they may sell out and not be restocked.

Best Buy clearance TV sale: today's 9 best deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for only $79.99 - $10 cheaper than last week's price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

LG UT70 55-inch 4K TV: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy This is an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV from a reputable brand. This entry-level LG TV supports high-quality 4K resolution, HDR for improved lighting, and features an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the top streaming apps. It's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Insignia 65-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $449.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy The best big-screen budget TV deal is Insignia's 65-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $299.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Perhaps the best deal from Best Buy's sale is Samsung's stunning The Frame TV on sale for $1,499.99, plus a free mount included. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for the best premium TV deal, Best Buy has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, thanks to a $1,200 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Another premium OLED TV deal is Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV, which is on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and $200 more than the record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.

Hisense U8N 75-inch Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy We scored the Hisense U8N 4.5 stars out of five stars and gave it a premium spot as the best mid-range TV in our best TV buyer's guide. We highly recommend the TV for its impressive picture quality for the price, high-end display tech, and solid gaming features. If you've been looking for a TV to really show off movies, shows, and games without breaking the bank, then this is it.

