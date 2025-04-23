Walmart just launched a huge clearance TV sale – Samsung, LG, and Hisense from $148

Walmart just launched a massive clearance TV sale, allowing you to buy a brand-new display at a stunningly low price. The retailer is doing some spring cleaning by discounting its best-selling TVs to make room for new 2025 stock.

• Shop more deals at Walmart

Spring is perfect for finding clearance prices on last year's best-selling TVs, as brands release their new 2025 models. That means retailers like Walmart are slashing prices on older-model displays from Samsung, LG, Hisense, Vizio, and Roku. You can score record-low prices on some of TechRadar's best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, starting at just $148.



A few stand-out offers include TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV, on sale for $1,396.99, the best-selling Vizio 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for only $348, and the popular Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K TV on sale for just $148.



Below are Walmart's 13 best clearance TV deals, which include a wide range of sizes, features, and prices. If you're an avid Walmart shopper, you can look forward to next week's Walmart Plus Week sale, which includes perks and specials for Walmart Plus members.

Walmart clearance TV sale - the 13 best deals

Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $179.99 now $148 at Walmart Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $148 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $428 now $348 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart Walmart has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Walmart If you're looking for a premium OLED TV deal, you can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,396.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and only $50 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Hisense 75-Inch U6H Series ULED 4K Smart TV: was $698 now $488 at Walmart A 75-inch QLED display for $488 is an incredible deal. The Hisense U6H Series features Quantum Dot technology inside, which means the display can deliver a brighter image with better lighting and more accurate contrast, making pictures pop. With the Google TV interface, you get easy access to all the top streaming apps—just a button press or voice command away.

LG 77-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $2,299.99 now $1,596.99 at Walmart The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Walmart has this massive 77-inch model on sale for $1,596.99 - a record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

You can see more of today's best TV deals and OLED TV deals, and look forward to discounts at the upcoming Memorial Day sales event.