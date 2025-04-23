Walmart just launched a huge clearance TV sale – Samsung, LG, and Hisense from $148
Shop record-low prices on last year's best-selling TVs
Walmart just launched a massive clearance TV sale, allowing you to buy a brand-new display at a stunningly low price. The retailer is doing some spring cleaning by discounting its best-selling TVs to make room for new 2025 stock.
Spring is perfect for finding clearance prices on last year's best-selling TVs, as brands release their new 2025 models. That means retailers like Walmart are slashing prices on older-model displays from Samsung, LG, Hisense, Vizio, and Roku. You can score record-low prices on some of TechRadar's best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, starting at just $148.
A few stand-out offers include TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV, on sale for $1,396.99, the best-selling Vizio 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for only $348, and the popular Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K TV on sale for just $148.
Below are Walmart's 13 best clearance TV deals, which include a wide range of sizes, features, and prices. If you're an avid Walmart shopper, you can look forward to next week's Walmart Plus Week sale, which includes perks and specials for Walmart Plus members.
Walmart clearance TV sale - the 13 best deals
Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $148 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $158. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.
This 2024 Hisense set has been a best-seller at Walmart sales, and the 58-inch model is currently on sale for only $238. The Hisense display packs 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku operating system for easy streaming.
Thanks to Walmart's discount, Samsung's The Frame TV is now under $1,000. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
The Samsung S90C OLED was last year's best-rated TV, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $1,079 - an incredible price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price, especially with today's $1,400+ price cut.
Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
Walmart has Samsung's best-selling 65-inch DU6900 series TV on sale for just $398. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.
Walmart has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
If you're looking for a premium OLED TV deal, you can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,396.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and only $50 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.
A 75-inch QLED display for $488 is an incredible deal. The Hisense U6H Series features Quantum Dot technology inside, which means the display can deliver a brighter image with better lighting and more accurate contrast, making pictures pop. With the Google TV interface, you get easy access to all the top streaming apps—just a button press or voice command away.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Walmart has this massive 77-inch model on sale for $1,596.99 - a record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
You can see more of today's best TV deals and OLED TV deals, and look forward to discounts at the upcoming Memorial Day sales event.
