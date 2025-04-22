Walmart Plus Week is coming... here's what you need to know about the sale event

Walmart has announced that it is bringing back its week-long sale for its members, dubbed 'Walmart Plus Week'. Slated for April 28 through May 4, Walmart Plus Week is celebrating its members with special savings and offers. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know.



Next week's offers include one free express delivery, 50¢ off every gallon of fuel at participating Exxon and Mobil stations, and $5 Walmart Cash for members who use Scan and Go in-store. You can also enjoy six months of Paramount Plus with a Showtime plan, and last but certainly not least, you can score two free sandwiches from Burger King with your $1+ purchase.



To enjoy next week's event, you must be a Walmart Plus member. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, after which you'll be charged $98 for an annual plan or $12.95 monthly. Walmart Plus perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no order minimum, discounts on gas, and early access to sales.



If you're looking to shop for bargains at Walmart right now, I've listed the top deals further down the page. You can find impressive discounts on TVs, kitchen appliances, Apple devices, vacuums, and more.

Walmart Plus membership

Walmart Plus: sign up for a free 30-day trial

You can sign up for a Walmart Plus membership and gain access to next week's event. You can try Walmart Plus for free for 30 days, and after that, an annual plan is $98 or $12.95 a month. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no order minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, plus discounts on gas and early access to sales.

Walmart Plus Week benefits

(Image credit: Walmart)

One free Express Delivery

50¢ off every gallon of fuel at Exxon and Mobil stations

Up to two free sandwiches from Burger King

6 months of the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan

$5 Walmart Cash for members who use Scan and Go in-store

Today's 10 best deals at Walmart

Ninja Pro Single Serve Blender: was $78 now $31.22 at Walmart It's smoothie season, and Walmart has the best compact, single-serve blender for under $40 right now. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $154.99 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart has a $44 discount on the popular appliance. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Shark Navigator Advanced Lift-Away Vacuum Cleaner: was $239 now $119 at Walmart If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $119. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $176 at Walmart Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum is $123 off at Walmart. You get deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris, plus the multi-surface brush roll combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $468 now $398 at Walmart Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and $50 more than the record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart Walmart has Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, in stock and on sale for just $649. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

You can also look forward to bargains at this year's 2025 Memorial Day sales event.