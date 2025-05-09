Memorial Day preview sale at Walmart - TVs, appliances, and furniture from $31.99

Summer feels so close, which means my favorite holiday, Memorial Day, is also almost here (officially on May 26). Walmart is giving us a sneak peek of its Memorial Day sale, with incredible deals that you can shop for right now on best-selling TVs, kitchen appliances, patio furniture, vacuums, Apple devices, and so much more.



As TechRadar's deals editor who's covered Memorial Day for eight years, I've gone through Walmart's preview sale and hand-picked the 21 best deals. You'll find discounts on summer essentials such as patio furniture, grills, and gardening tools, as well as deals on tech gadgets and home items from brands like Ninja, LG, Apple, Shark, and Keurig.



Below, I've listed links to Walmart's most popular pre-Memorial Day categories, followed by today's top deals on iPads, OLED TVs, coffee makers, speakers, and robot vacuums. If you're looking to shop for more early bargains, you can visit our main Memorial Day sales guide, which has all the top offers from retailers around the web.

My 21 top Walmart deal picks

Ninja Pro Single Serve Blender: was $78 now $31.22 at Walmart It's smoothie season, and Walmart has the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Ninja AF100 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart It's only $20 off, but let's not forget that this was already one of the best budget-friendly air fryers out there, which we also awarded four stars in our review. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart has the popular appliance on sale for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Shark Professional Steam Pocket mop: was $109.99 now $68 at Walmart The top-rated Shark Professional Steam Pocket mop is on sale for only $68. The mop cleans hard floors with powerful steam instead of harsh chemicals and features two different settings: dust and mop.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $163.50 at Walmart Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum is $136.49 off at Walmart. It offers deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris. The multi-surface brush roll also combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control.

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $198 at Walmart It's typically a pricey buy, but we'd rank the Cordless Pro among the best Shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially now that it's on sale for $198. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.

Beats Pill Waterproof Speaker: was $149.99 now $129.95 at Walmart Gear up for summer with the top-rated Beats Pill speaker, which is on sale for $129.95. The Bluetooth speaker features a lightweight, portable design, is waterproof, so you can take it to the pool or the beach, and delivers impressive room-filling sound

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart If you're looking for Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, Walmart also has the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart Walmart has Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, in stock and on sale for just $649. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $179.99 now $148 at Walmart Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $148 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Samsung 50-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart Walmart has the best-selling Samsung 50-inch 4K Crystal TV on sale for only $249. That's a new record-low price and an incredible deal for a mid-size 4K smart TV. The entry-level display from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $300. Remember, you must add the TV to your cart to see the sale price.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Walmart Samsung's 55-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $977.95. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $428 now $348 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart Walmart has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.