AOOStar RX 7600XT eGPU runs hot but slower than its full desktop counterpart

Not all laptops will handle USB4 reverse charging or PCIe 4.0 bandwidth gracefully

At 61 decibels, the cooling solution trades thermal control for constant ambient noise

As more compact computing solutions crowd the market, mini PC vendors are increasingly turning to external graphics units to offer an upgrade path.

AOOStar is the latest to join this trend with the release of its XG76XT eGPU, built around AMD’s Radeon RX 7600XT and supporting 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit interface.

This desktop-grade GPU is based on the RDNA 3 architecture, built using a 6nm process, and features 32 compute units.

Performance limits and thermal design

Marketed as a modular solution for users seeking to enhance visual performance without transitioning to a full desktop, the device’s specifications appear solid on paper.

The graphics processor supports a game clock of 2470 MHz and a power ceiling of 150W in this enclosure, down from the GPU’s full desktop TGP of 190W.

This limitation could affect sustained performance, especially in thermally demanding applications.

However, for those seeking a compromise between mobile convenience and graphical muscle, it may offer a boost, particularly when integrated GPUs fall short for tasks such as editing high-res images or handling multiple 4K displays.

The enclosure includes a custom vapor chamber cooling solution, a full copper heatsink, and a fan housed under a honeycomb-style top grill.

While this setup appears capable of keeping thermals in check, the noise level under load reportedly reaches up to 61 decibels.

That’s not whisper-quiet by any standard, and it could be disruptive in shared or silent workspaces.

AOOStar XG76XT supports both Oculink and USB4, which allow hot swapping and offer up to 100W reverse power delivery, potentially charging your laptop over the same cable.

This might seem convenient for those using a laptop for video editing or for Photoshop, although not all systems will support these features equally.

USB4 relies on PCIe 4.0 lanes, which improve bandwidth over legacy eGPU approaches, but performance bottlenecks compared to internal GPUs are still possible.

On the display side, the XG76XT features one HDMI 2.1 port, two DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, and a Type-C port that supports DisplayPort 1.4 with 15W power delivery.

At ¥3399 (roughly $470), the pricing is not unreasonable for an eGPU with a current-generation GPU.

Yet for anyone looking for the best GPU for demanding creative work or high-end gaming, internal desktop cards in a traditional tower still offer better performance per dollar.

At the time of writing, this device is out of stock and there is no confirmed global release or restock date.

Via Videocardz