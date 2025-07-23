Peladn Link S-3 exposes your GPU completely with no case, no fan, just airflow

Exposed graphics cards make cool airflows easier, but leave components vulnerable to everything else

Don’t expect global availability just yet; it’s only shipping in China for now

Peladn has announced the Link S-3, a compact eGPU dock that introduces Thunderbolt 5 connectivity at a relatively low price.

Priced at CNY 1,599 (around $223), the dock is set to begin shipping in China on July 26, although international release details remain unknown.

Designed to support desktop GPUs externally, the Link S-3 is aimed at users looking to boost graphics performance on devices like video editing laptops or compact desktops without internal expansion options.

Unusual design prioritizes form and airflow over protection

Unlike traditional GPU enclosures with bulky cases, the Link S-3 features a flat, open-air design, which helps reduce both size and cost, relying on ambient airflow to cool the graphics card.

While the design looks sleek, it may feel risky to leave the most expensive part of your setup fully exposed to the environment.

The Peladn Link S-3 does not include a built-in power supply but supports standard ATX or SFX units, with up to 140W power delivery through its Thunderbolt 5 port, meaning users will need to connect an external PSU to power the setup.

Connectivity is a key feature of the Link S-3. It includes two Thunderbolt 5 ports offering up to 80Gbps of bidirectional bandwidth.

However, GPU data transfer is limited to 64Gbps due to the PCIe 4.0 x4 interface.

While Thunderbolt 5 offers more bandwidth than previous standards, the real-world performance advantage over OCuLink may be marginal for most workloads.

Still, Thunderbolt brings added features that many OCuLink-based docks lack.

The dock also includes a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port powered by Realtek's RTL8156B controller, a 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an SD card reader, and a PCIe 3.0 x1 M.2 slot for SSD storage.

These additions could make it especially appealing for content creators using a video editing PC or mobile workstation, where fast access to external drives and networks is essential.

