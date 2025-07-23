If I were to ask you to guess the price of a pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds with hi-res audio streaming, incredibly long battery life and a six-mic setup for active noise cancellation, I suspect you'd start with a three-digit number. And yet Baseus's Bass BP1 Pro earbuds are less than twenty-five bucks on Amazon right now.

This is a triple-discounted price: the BP1 Pro earbuds are down from $39.99 to just $23.78. First of all, Amazon has dropped the price down to $27.99, and then it's added a second 15% off voucher that takes another $4.20 off the total price.

And you can get a free charging cable included that's ostensibly worth $18.99 included in that price, which has a screen on the cable that's supposed to show how charged your device is, handily.

Features like this are pretty rare in mid-tier earbuds, let alone in super-budget ones. I sure hope someone isn't getting fired for this blunder deal.

Baseus Bass BP1 Pro Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds: was $39.99 now $23.78 at Amazon Don't forget to click the Redeem button next to the voucher details: this is a double discount but the second part isn't added until you click that button. And when you do it drops the price of these adaptive ANC, LDAC-streaming, 55-hour earbuds down to a frankly ridiculous $23.78 and gives you the option of a second pair for free. The deal applies to all three colors in the range: space black, ocean blue and moon white. And once you've done that, be sure to also click on the "How to claim" link next to the "Get 1 free item when you buy 1 select item(s)" offer, and follow the instructions for your free cable.

Baseus Bass BP1 Pro: lots of features for very little cash

At under $25, these buds are duking it out with the kind of headphones I'd go out of my way not to listen to. And yet the spec is very impressive, with support for LDAC hi-res audio, while active noise cancellation claims to reduce noise by up to 50dB. There are five different ANC modes, and a bass boost for music.

Battery life is decent, with up to 12 hours from the buds and a total 55 hours via the case, all with ANC off. With ANC on, you're still getting 7 hours from the buds and 36 hours from the case, which is pretty impressive and above average overall.

The buds also support rapid charging that'll give you 2.5 hours of music from 10 minutes on charge.

Bluetooth is 6.0 – 6.0! – and there are six mics for calling, and the buds are IP55 rated for dust and water. That makes them a pretty good option for the gym that I don't go to and the rainy walks my dog makes me go on. It's actually not that common for earbuds to be this well-waterproofed (it's often IPX4 at most), so it's another impressive box ticked here.

What do they sound like? I've no idea, but at this price I don't think I'd mind too much if they fall a bit short of the AirPods Max I paid nearly 20 times more for: they could sound like I'd been thrown into a metal waste bin that's being hit with baseball bats and I'd still consider getting them for the ANC alone, for times when I really need it from a pair of buds I can throw into any bag to take anywhere with me.