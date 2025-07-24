Exclusive: Lego’s Batman Arkham Asylum set is official – with stunning details and 16 Minifigures

Lego’s next DC Batman set is official: Arkham Asylum

The 2,953 piece set was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con

It’s a three-level set and comes with 16 Minifigures

Yes, it’s the eve of San Diego Comic Con 2025, and Lego is wasting no time ushering in new sets – and TechRadar is exclusively showing off one of the most exciting additions to the Lego Batman theme in recent memory.

The Lego DC Batmobile has long been impressive, but the brand new Lego DC Batman Arkham Asylum set is a towering build with heaps of Minifigures – 16 to be exact.

The set is built from 2,953 pieces, and is designed as a display piece that stands 12.5 inches high and nearly 10 inches deep. It will come together as a two-story building plus a roof, and the Asylum can be split apart to customize the look. I have a feeling collectors and fans alike who opt for this set will do plenty of that to arrange the Minifigures inside.

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

There are plenty of cells to house the likes of Harley Quinn, Bane, or The Joker, but there’s also the outer shell of the building, complete with red brick and plenty of details. In fact, the designers at Lego are shipping this set with 65 stickers – that’s a lot of custom options. There’s even the cement sign out front and other details pulled straight from the Batman universe, and wider DC brand.

Of course, Arkham Asylum wouldn’t be complete without a delivery van for inmate transport, so that's included too, along with various accessories for the Minifigures.

Let’s break down the Minifigures here as well. There are 16 in total, including Batman, Batwoman, Batwing, Robin, Mr Freeze, The Riddler, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Scarecrow, Harley Quinn, Bane, The Joker, The Penguin, Killer Croc, and two security guards.

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

Furthermore, and somewhat of a rarity for Lego sets, you’ll get transparent elements to help pose characters, including the ability to have Batman coming down off the roof or perched up top.

You can see a full gallery of shots of Lego’s DC Batman Arkham Asylum set below, and it will launch ahead of the holiday season on September 12 for $299.99 / £269.99 (Australian price TBC). If you’re a member of Lego Insiders – the brand's free-to-join rewards program – you can order the set early on September 9.

Considering it’s built from nearly 3,000 pieces and is launching before the holidays, Lego is also suggesting this could be used as a Batman advent calendar of sorts. How? Well, you’d build a part of each day for 24 days, as it comes with that number of bags to make up the building instruction booklet.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Kro/Future)

