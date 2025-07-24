Your favorite OLED TV just dropped to a new record-low price - save $1,300 on the LG C3
LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED is on sale for its lowest price yet
Since its release in 2023, the LG C3 OLED TV has been a best-seller here at TechRadar and a customer favorite, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price tag.
Amazon has just made the TV even more affordable by dropping the 65-inch model to $1,186.95 (originally $2,499.99). That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price, beating the recent Prime Day offer.
The LG C3 OLED TV is the predecessor to TechRadar's best-rated TV, the LG C4, and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. Despite its age, it's packed with premium features, including LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also features a comprehensive webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will appreciate for next-gen consoles, along with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, all within an ultra-thin, sleek design.
Since this is an older model OLED TV, it's at risk of being discontinued at Amazon. If you don't need the latest OLED display, then this is an excellent deal on LG's highly rated C3 OLED TV. I've listed more of today's best TV deals further down the page, which includes all the best offers around the web.
More of today's best TV deals
Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. Today's deal brings the price of the 50-inch model down to $379.99 - just $30 more than the record-low price.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $179.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for only $289.99. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.
Delivering great picture quality, a solid stock of gaming features, and access to Google TV for an affordable price, the Hisense U7N is one of the best budget mini-LED TVs available. Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $799.99.
The all-new LG 65-inch C5 OLED TV is now on sale for $1,996.99 at Amazon. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities. This deal is in danger of selling out, so you should take advantage before it's too late.
LG's C4 OLED TV remains one of the best TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet, thanks to a substantial $1,400 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,336.91, which is only $30 more than the record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
