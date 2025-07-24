Your favorite OLED TV just dropped to a new record-low price - save $1,300 on the LG C3

Since its release in 2023, the LG C3 OLED TV has been a best-seller here at TechRadar and a customer favorite, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price tag.



Amazon has just made the TV even more affordable by dropping the 65-inch model to $1,186.95 (originally $2,499.99). That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price, beating the recent Prime Day offer.



The LG C3 OLED TV is the predecessor to TechRadar's best-rated TV, the LG C4, and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. Despite its age, it's packed with premium features, including LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also features a comprehensive webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will appreciate for next-gen consoles, along with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, all within an ultra-thin, sleek design.



Since this is an older model OLED TV, it's at risk of being discontinued at Amazon. If you don't need the latest OLED display, then this is an excellent deal on LG's highly rated C3 OLED TV. I've listed more of today's best TV deals further down the page, which includes all the best offers around the web.

Today's best OLED TV deal

More of today's best TV deals

