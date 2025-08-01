How low can it go? The LG C3 OLED TV gets a stunning $1,300 discount at Amazon

I've been writing about the LG C3 OLED TV since its release in 2023, and it has consistently been a best-seller, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price. Amazon has just made the display even more tempting to buy, with a massive $1,300 on the 65-inch model.



That means you can get LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,186.95 (originally $2,499.99), which is a record-low price. It's also an incredible deal for a stunning big-screen OLED display



The LG C3 OLED TV is the predecessor to TechRadar's best-rated TV, the LG C4, and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. Despite its age, it's packed with premium features, including LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also features a comprehensive webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will appreciate for next-gen consoles, along with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, all within an ultra-thin, sleek design.



Please note that today's deal on the LG C3 OLED TV is a limited-time offer, and as of the time of writing, there are only five units left in stock. If you want a stunning OLED display at a rock-bottom price, you should take advantage of this incredible deal.

Today's best OLED TV deal

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,186.95 at Amazon The LG C3 has been a best-seller here at TechRadar since its release, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price tag. Today's deal from Amazon brings the 65-inch model down to $1,186.95, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Additionally, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the ultimate gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

More of today's best TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $549.99. Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Amazon 50-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $469.99 now $379.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. Today's deal brings the price of the 50-inch model down to $379.99 - just $30 more than the record-low price.

LG 55-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 OLED TV was released in March of this year, and Amazon just dropped the 55-inch model to $1,396.99 - a new record-low price. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon LG's C4 OLED TV is the successor to the LG C3, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,396.99, thanks to a $1,300 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,336.91 at Amazon Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,336.91, which is only $30 more than the record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 65-inch S85D OLED TV: was $1,897.99 now $1,347.95 at Amazon Amazon has a $450 discount on the 55-inch Samsung S85D. The S85D is the company's entry-level OLED model and features the same NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor and 4K AI Upscaling found in the company’s other 2024 OLED TVs, the flagship S95D series included.

