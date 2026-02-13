Grab the lightning-fast Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD and get a $70 Norton 360 Standard subscription for free this Presidents' Day

It’s my belief that you can never have too much storage, and Newegg is offering the 1TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD for $165. It also includes a free Norton 360 Standard subscription worth around $70 as part of a limited-time Presidents' Day bundle.

The 990 EVO Plus is built for anyone who wants faster load times and smoother everyday performance. It fits standard M.2 slots and works with both desktops and laptops, making it a simple way to upgrade storage without hassle.

Samsung rates the drive at up to 7,250MB/s read and 6,300MB/s write speeds, putting it firmly into high-performance SSD territory. That kind of throughput helps with large file transfers, project files, and workloads that rely on fast storage access.

Today's top Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD deal

Samsung 1TB 990 EVO Plus SSD: $165 at Newegg The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB SSD delivers next-gen performance with read speeds up to 7,250MB/s and PCIe 4.0/5.0 compatibility, it’s built for lightning-fast boot times, and heavy workloads, and you get Norton 360 Standard for free.

The drive supports PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2, so it’s ready for newer systems while remaining compatible with plenty of existing builds.

Samsung also includes features like Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0 and HMB support to keep performance consistent during heavier usage.

A nickel-coated controller helps control heat while maintaining stable operation, which is especially useful in compact systems where airflow isn’t perfect.

A 1TB capacity hits a nice middle ground for most users, offering enough room for games, creative projects, or everyday storage without pushing the price into premium territory. It’s the kind of upgrade you will definitely notice when opening apps or moving large files around.

While the free Norton 360 subscription adds extra value, it’s worth remembering it’s a prepaid subscription that auto-renews unless cancelled later.

If you already use another security option, you can simply treat it as a bonus rather than the main reason to buy.

At $165 with the extra software included, this feels like a very solid President’s Day deal. If you’ve been waiting for a fast NVMe upgrade that won’t empty your wallet, this one is well worth considering.

