If you’re in the market for a portable SSD you can rely on for fast transfers without paying flagship prices, Samsung’s 1TB T7 is a great choice.

Walmart is currently selling it for just $99, undercutting many competing big name drives with similar specifications. At this price, it sits well below what this class of external storage often costs when demand is higher.

The T7 supports USB 3.2 Gen2 and is rated for transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, which places it ahead of traditional external hard drives and older SATA based portable SSDs. In everyday use, that translates into quicker file copies, faster project loads, and less waiting when moving large media files.

Today's top Samsung 1TB T7 Portable SSD deal

Save 38% Samsung 1TB T7 Portable SSD: was $159 now $99 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ Samsung's portable SSD delivers fast USB 3.2 Gen2 speeds up to about 1,050MB/s in a slim, lightweight package. It’s USB-powered and backward compatible, offers hardware encryption for data security, and can withstand everyday knocks.

The drive connects over USB-C and is powered entirely through the cable, so there’s no external power supply to deal with.

It’s also backward compatible with older USB standards, although speeds will drop if it’s connected to slower ports.

Samsung includes hardware based 256 bit AES encryption, allowing users to protect data with a password without relying on software only solutions. That’s useful for anyone carrying important work files or personal data while traveling.

The T7's enclosure is designed to handle drops from up to 6ft, which adds some reassurance for portable use. Samsung also claims the drive manages heat effectively under sustained loads, helping it avoid performance drops during longer transfers.

You can use it with Windows PCs, Macs, and Android devices, which will come in handy if you need to move files between different systems rather than staying tied to one platform.

At $99 for 1TB, the Samsung T7 is one of the best priced name brand portable SSDs available at the moment.

For general backups, media storage, or everyday fast external storage, you'll be hard pressed to find a better balance of speed, reliability, and price.

Also consider

Save 23% Sandisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $169 now $130 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ SanDisk's 1TB Extreme Portable SSD delivers up to 1050MB/s with USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2 in a compact, rugged IP65 water and dust resistant design. It is closest in performance and size to Samsung's T7 portable SSD, and will suit fast transfers, backups, and on-the-go media storage.

Save 16% Sandisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $442 now $370 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The larger-capacity version matches the 1TB model's performance and size while offering massive space for backups, media libraries and high-resolution content. It delivers up to 1050MB/s with USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2 in a rugged IP65 water and dust resistant chassis.

Save 25% Sandisk 8TB Desk Drive SSD: was $871 now $650 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ SanDisk’s 8TB Desk Drive SSD targets desktop users who need lots of fast external storage. With USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2 delivering up to 1000MB/s, it suits backups, media libraries, and large projects. At $649.99 the cost per TB is much cheaper than the Samsung T7.