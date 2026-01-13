This Samsung 1TB T7 is the best value external SSD I have seen in weeks — at just $99, save a whopping $60
Get fast 1,050MB/s USB-C performance, hardware encryption, and proven reliability
If you’re in the market for a portable SSD you can rely on for fast transfers without paying flagship prices, Samsung’s 1TB T7 is a great choice.
Walmart is currently selling it for just $99, undercutting many competing big name drives with similar specifications. At this price, it sits well below what this class of external storage often costs when demand is higher.
The T7 supports USB 3.2 Gen2 and is rated for transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, which places it ahead of traditional external hard drives and older SATA based portable SSDs. In everyday use, that translates into quicker file copies, faster project loads, and less waiting when moving large media files.
Today's top Samsung 1TB T7 Portable SSD deal
Samsung's portable SSD delivers fast USB 3.2 Gen2 speeds up to about 1,050MB/s in a slim, lightweight package. It’s USB-powered and backward compatible, offers hardware encryption for data security, and can withstand everyday knocks.
The drive connects over USB-C and is powered entirely through the cable, so there’s no external power supply to deal with.
It’s also backward compatible with older USB standards, although speeds will drop if it’s connected to slower ports.
Samsung includes hardware based 256 bit AES encryption, allowing users to protect data with a password without relying on software only solutions. That’s useful for anyone carrying important work files or personal data while traveling.
The T7's enclosure is designed to handle drops from up to 6ft, which adds some reassurance for portable use. Samsung also claims the drive manages heat effectively under sustained loads, helping it avoid performance drops during longer transfers.
You can use it with Windows PCs, Macs, and Android devices, which will come in handy if you need to move files between different systems rather than staying tied to one platform.
At $99 for 1TB, the Samsung T7 is one of the best priced name brand portable SSDs available at the moment.
For general backups, media storage, or everyday fast external storage, you'll be hard pressed to find a better balance of speed, reliability, and price.
Also consider
SanDisk's 1TB Extreme Portable SSD delivers up to 1050MB/s with USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2 in a compact, rugged IP65 water and dust resistant design. It is closest in performance and size to Samsung's T7 portable SSD, and will suit fast transfers, backups, and on-the-go media storage.
The larger-capacity version matches the 1TB model's performance and size while offering massive space for backups, media libraries and high-resolution content. It delivers up to 1050MB/s with USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2 in a rugged IP65 water and dust resistant chassis.
SanDisk’s 8TB Desk Drive SSD targets desktop users who need lots of fast external storage. With USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2 delivering up to 1000MB/s, it suits backups, media libraries, and large projects. At $649.99 the cost per TB is much cheaper than the Samsung T7.
This challenger-brand external SSD undercuts big names on price. It offers 1TB of storage, USB-C 3.2 Gen2 speeds up to 1100MB/s, and 3D NAND flash, making it a cheaper option for personal files, music, and HD video storage.
