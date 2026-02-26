The Sandisk Extreme Pro model supports 4,000MB/s read speeds for professional workflows

Password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption secures sensitive user files

Sandisk Portable SSD offers up to 1,000MB/s read speed for simple backups

Sandisk has unveiled a new generation of portable SSDs designed to meet the needs of both creative professionals and everyday users.

The lineup expands its previous portfolio with three distinct models, each offering enhanced performance, durability, and security.

These products are intended to handle increasingly large file sizes, AI-generated content, and the diverse demands of modern digital workflows.

Three-tier storage for every type of user

The new offerings include the Sandisk Portable SSD, the Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD, and the Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD.

“As photo and video resolutions continue to increase and AI-generated content becomes more prevalent, users at every level are managing more data across a wider range of devices and environments,” said Susan Park, Vice President of Consumer Products at Sandisk.

“With nearly double the speed and a purpose-built, pocket-sized design, our latest portable SSD portfolio can move massive files blazing fast."

The company says each tier addresses different performance needs, from simple file backups to high-speed content transfer for professional media work.

The Extreme and Extreme Pro models provide strong protection against drops and spills, with IP65 ratings and up to 3 meters of drop resistance.

These features ensure that users can work confidently on the move without worrying about accidental damage.

The Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD targets photographers, video editors, and creators managing large projects.

With read speeds reaching 2,000MB/s, it allows the transfer of thousands of high-resolution images in under a minute, making it practical for managing creative workflows efficiently.

The Extreme Pro model pushes performance further, reaching 4,000MB/s and enabling professionals to edit and move extremely high-resolution media in real time.

These devices are designed to keep pace with workflows that rely on large AI-generated files or multi-stream video content, providing performance that traditional HDDs or older SSDs cannot match.

For students, office workers, and home users, the Sandisk Portable SSD offers reliable storage in a compact design.

Its read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s make backing up documents, photos, and videos simple and efficient.

The Extreme and Extreme Pro models include password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption, ensuring sensitive projects remain secure.

Users can rely on these SSDs to store critical creative work or business files without concern about unauthorized access.

Portable SSDs provide the speed and flexibility of flash storage while reducing reliance on traditional HDDs that are slower and less shock-resistant.

With future-proof capacities and the ability to support AI-driven content, Sandisk’s new SSDs cater to evolving storage requirements across multiple use cases.

“Whether at home, in the office, or on the go, this new generation of portable SSDs supports customers across their storage needs,” said Heidi Arkinstall, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Sandisk.

“From everyday users, to creative enthusiasts, to production professionals, the Sandisk portable SSD portfolio balances performance, portability, and durability to give people storage they can depend on as their needs evolve.”

