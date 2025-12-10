TeamGroup PD40 reaches 4000MB/s read and 3500MB/s write speeds

The PD40 comes in three large capacities - 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB

The device weighs only 22 grams and resembles an oversized flash drive

TeamGroup has introduced the PD40, a small USB4 external drive designed for users who want high performance without paying a premium.

The company has built a reputation for producing storage that delivers solid value, and its devices frequently appear in our roundups of the best SSD options for general users.

The PD40 continues that strategy by offering high transfer speeds through a USB4 Type-C interface while keeping the overall design simple, compact, and travel friendly.

Performance and capacity for practical workloads

The drive reaches sequential read speeds of up to 4000MB/s and write speeds up to 3500MB/s.

This puts it in the same category as more expensive USB4 units like the MSI Datamag.

It comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB versions, although the absence of an 8TB option leaves it behind rivals such as the Adata SE940 that already offer higher capacities.

Even with that limitation, the available configurations should still suit prosumers who regularly move large video files, datasets, or development builds between systems.

The size is its most distinct trait, since the device weighs only 22g and resembles an oversized flash drive rather than a traditional external SSD.

It blends performance with ruggedness by using a rubber-grooved exterior that improves grip and reduces the chance of accidental drops during field use.

This device uses a matte black and deep red finish, which adds a more polished look than typical mini SSDs.

It also includes a hanging hole for bags or keychains, along with a silicone cover for the Type-C port to protect the connector when not in use.

According to TeamGroup, the device is rated IP54, which means it offers partial resistance to dust and water.

TeamGroup says the PD40 maintains broad compatibility with older USB standards like USB 3.2 and USB 2.0, allowing it to work across a wider range of devices.

It also supports true plug-and-play operation, allowing users to access files quickly across multiple systems without additional setup.

In terms of pricing, the company appears set to undercut rivals, since similar USB4 models remain expensive.

It offers a five-year warranty, which strengthens its durability claims.

Other portable SSDs with similar connectivity and speed, like the SanDisk Extreme PRO and LaCie Rugged SSD4, start at $279.99 and $134.99, respectively.

TeamGroup PD40 needs to start below $120 to be viewed as a cheaper option.

