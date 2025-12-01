Save $220 on Samsung's huge superfast 8TB SSD — 9100 Pro with heatsink reaches all-time low of 10 cents per GB

This Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB SSD (with heatsink) stands out as one of the largest and speediest PCIe 5.0 SSD you can buy right now. Amazon sells it for Cyber Monday for just $799.99, which is a saving of $220, its cheapest price to date.

At the time of writing, it is the only widely available PCIe 5.0 drive of this capacity under $1000. In other words, if you want big and fast, the Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB is the only affordable option available right now, especially if you want one with a heatsink to be fitted into a gaming console.

All time low price Save 22% Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB SSD with heatsink: was $1,019.99 now $799.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB delivers a massive 8TB of super-fast PCIe 5.0 storage. It reaches speeds of up to 14,800 MB/s in sequential read and 13,400 MB/s in sequential write, ensuring gamers and creatives get superb performance all the time, every time.

At just under $10 per TB, this is Samsung's fastest SSD to date and uses PCIe 5.0 technology to deliver some of the fastest numbers we've seen. It achieves speeds of up to 14,800 MB/s in sequential read and 13,400 MB/s in sequential write, which is more than enough even for demanding applications.

It is not the fastest drive around (others have hit 15,000 MB/s) but most users - even pros - will barely notice any difference in daily usage. Given Samsung's pedigree and its extensive expertise in SSD, the 9100 Pro 8TB SSD (with heatsink) remains one of the best 8TB NVMe solid state drive money can buy.

When we reviewed earlier this year, we said that “this is a drive for professional users and for those who need to save or otherwise write large files to disk regularly, and for that, it is the best M.2 SSD on the market.”, giving it a 4.5/5 star rating.

While the Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB is a large purchase, it remains excellent value for money if you're in the market for something like this. Especially as it comes with a 5-year warranty and a 4800TBW endurance.

Its only true rival, the WD_Black 8TB SN8100, costs 50% more at $1,240.

I recommend going for large SSDs not only because capacity is something you just can’t have enough of, but also because higher capacity usually translates into much higher endurance, which means that, in theory, a bigger drive usually encounters errors and failures later than a smaller drive.

And don't take my word, Micron's chief SSD engineer told us so. Oh and one last word,

Other large capacity PCIe 5.0 SSD offer for Cyber Monday

Corsair MP700 Pro XT (4TB): $459.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ With a sustained read speed of 14.9 GB/s and a write speed of 14.5 GB/s, this is one of the fastest SSDs right now. It has an exceptionally high endurance as well at 5600 TBW. As for others it comes with a 5-year warranty

Save 34% Crucial T710 (4TB): was $571.99 now $379.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The T710 is the cheapest large-capacity PCIe 5.0 SSD around. It has a best-in-class sustained read speed of 14.9 GB/s but a more pedestrian 13.8 GB/s on writes. On the hand, it has a cool (pun intended) integrated graphene heatsink to keep temperatures down.

WD_BLACK SN8100 (4TB): $449.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The SN8100 is not the most expensive PCIe 5.0 SSD but it has the fastest speed on reads at 14.9GBps and a bit less (14GBps) on writes. Backed by a 5-year warranty, it remains one of the best SSDs money can buy.