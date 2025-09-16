If you need an insane amount of storage without breaking the bank, the Seagate Exos M 30TB HDD is on sale at Provantage for $564.21 (was $618).

Based on that deal, this works out at just $18.80 per terabyte. For an enterprise-class hard drive offering this kind of capacity, that’s an outstanding deal.

And this isn't only one of the largest hard disk drives on the market, it's one of the best internal hard drives you'll find anywhere,

Today's best Seagate Exos M 30TB HDD deal

Seagate Exos M 30TB HDD: was $618 now $564.21 at provantage.com The Seagate Exos M 30TB hard drive is excellent value at $564, which breaks down to $18.80 per terabyte. It delivers enormous capacity in a standard 3.5 inch form factor, combining Seagate’s latest density technology with a 7200 RPM spindle speed and transfer rates up to 300MB per second. Perfect for backups, archives, or expanding a large media library, it provides both space and performance for demanding storage needs. Drives offering this much capacity at such a low cost per terabyte are rare, making the 30TB Exos M a smart buy while it is still available. Read more ▼

The Exos M is built for the kind of demanding workloads that power cloud platforms, AI data clusters, and enterprise backup systems.

But because it packs 30TB of space in a standard 3.5 inch form factor (thanks to Seagate’s use of 3TB per platter density) it’s easy to integrate into an existing system.

As we said in our review, “Getting started with this huge capacity drive is exactly the same as any other: simply plug it into your power supply, then connect the cable to your motherboard. Plug and switch the machine on and go through the Windows 11 Disk Management application, and you'll see the unformatted drive appear, ready for use.”

Once the drive has been formatted, it's accessible in exactly the same way as any other drive installed in your system.

For anyone dealing with large video libraries, image archives, or extensive project files, the benefit of such capacity is immediate.

Performance is solid for a high-capacity hard disk. With a 7200 RPM spindle speed and transfer rates of up to 300MB per second, it can handle sustained workloads and large file transfers without issue.

While it is not designed to compete with the speeds of NVMe SSDs, its strength lies in providing reliable and consistent bulk storage at a cost far lower per gigabyte.

Seagate has also focused on efficiency with the Exos M. It delivers three times the power efficiency per terabyte compared to many conventional hard drives, which helps to keep operating costs down.

On top of that, the drive comes with Seagate Secure features for added protection and a five-year warranty for peace of mind.

For professionals who need dependable storage for archives, backups, or expanding a workstation’s capacity, the Exos M 30TB is both practical and affordable.

At under $19 per terabyte, it is one of the most cost-effective ways to add massive storage to your setup right now.