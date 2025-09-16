If you have been waiting for the right time to expand your storage without overspending, this is it. The Seagate Expansion 22TB desktop hard drive is currently on sale from Seagate for just $239.99 (was $300), which works out to only $10.91 per terabyte.

We rate as one of the best external drives around and at this price, it is one of the best storage deals available. That's especially true when you factor in that it comes straight from the manufacturer, so you don’t have to worry that you’re buying a dodgy fake or a refurbished model that's been worn down by years of heavy use.

Today's best 22TB Expansion desktop drive

Save 20% ($60) Seagate 22TB Expansion desktop drive: was $299.99 now $239.99 at seagate.com The Seagate Expansion 22TB desktop hard drive is outstanding value at $239.99, which breaks down to just $10.91 per terabyte. It offers massive capacity in a simple plug-and-play design, with a USB 3.0 interface for fast transfers and straightforward compatibility with both Windows and Mac. Ideal for backups, consolidating scattered files, or building a large media library, it gives you plenty of room without complicating setup. Deals that deliver this much storage directly from Seagate at such a low cost per terabyte are rare, making the 22TB Expansion a bargain worth grabbing while it lasts. Read more ▼

The Expansion desktop drive is designed for easy, no-fuss use with both Windows and Mac systems. Setup takes only a few minutes: plug in the included power supply, connect the USB cable, and the drive is recognized automatically.

There is no software installation required and nothing to configure. From there, it is as simple as dragging and dropping files, whether you are moving over your entire photo library, video collection, or large project archives.

With 22TB of capacity, the drive offers enormous headroom for both personal and professional use.

It is perfect for consolidating scattered files into one location, keeping backup copies of important data, or freeing up your computer’s internal drive to improve overall performance.

The USB 3.0 interface ensures fast transfer speeds when connected to a compatible port, making large data moves less of a chore.

What makes this deal even more appealing is that Seagate includes its Rescue Data Recovery Services. This gives you an extra layer of reassurance, as data recovery can be costly if things go wrong. Knowing it is bundled at no additional charge adds serious value to the purchase.

At under $11 per terabyte, getting 22TB of trusted storage directly from Seagate is an opportunity that does not come around often. If you need more space, this Expansion drive is a bargain worth acting on quickly.